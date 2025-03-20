Hamas Not Acting in Good Faith, Sebastian Gorka Says

Hamas only has itself to blame for Israel continuing its war against the terrorist group, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and senior director for counterterrorism, said on Wednesday.

“It's very clear that one of the sides in this conflict is not acting in good faith when it comes to negotiations for a ceasefire and return of hostages. And that side that is not acting in good faith is not Israel. We should not be surprised that, once again, they have breached the agreements,” Gorka told Newsmax. “Innocent Israelis and an American dual national are still being held hostage. We know that this organization simply does not want to comply with the requirements of a ceasefire.”

There are still 59 hostages being held by terrorist groups in Gaza. Thirty of them may still be alive, Gorka noted.

Regarding Hamas’s claim that further attacks equal a “death sentence” for the hostages, Gorka said that “[T]he death sentence began on Oct. 7th. This is one of the last pieces of leverage they have because Israel has absolutely destroyed this organization. The sublimely exquisite pace of operation by Israeli intelligence has created such a shattering of this jihadi threat group that I think they are showing desperation right now. The only chips they have are these innocent men and women.”

Many of the families want the bodies of their murdered relatives back, Gorka said.

What organization refuses to return the bodies of people they murdered? That tells you everything about Hamas and what Israel is facing every single day,” he added.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a a statement to reporters that President Trump “fully supports” Israel’s attack on Gaza, and that “the president made it very clear to Hamas that if they did not release all of the hostages, there would be all hell to pay. Unfortunately, Hamas chose to play games in the media with lives. This situation is completely the fault of Hamas when they launched that brutal attack on Israel on October 7th. The president has made it very clear that he wants all of those hostages to come home,” she said, adding that the President “fully supports Israel and the IDF and the actions that they have taken in recent days.”

