Tipsheet

Arrested Smugglers Brought in 20,000 Illegals and Threatened to Decapitate Agent

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  March 04, 2025 5:00 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The illegal aliens behind a smuggling ring that trafficked 20,000 people into the U.S. were arrested by federal authorities.

One of them allegedly threatened to decapitate a federal law enforcement agent and his family.

The DOJ announced that four Guatemalan illegal aliens had been arrested in connection to the smuggling ring. According to Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally, they could now face the death penalty for their involvement in the death of illegal aliens as a result of a trafficking operation.

“Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, 51, a.k.a. ‘Turko,’ of the Westlake neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles, was arrested Friday morning along with his alleged right-hand man, Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, 49, also of the Westlake neighborhood,” according to McNally’s office.

“Also charged in the indictment are Helmer Obispo-Hernandez, 41, a.k.a. ‘Xavi,’ a lieutenant in the criminal organization who is a fugitive, and Jose Paxtor-Oxlaj, 44, a driver for the smuggling organization who is incarcerated in Oklahoma in connection with the fatal November 2023 car accident,” the DOJ release said.

Renoj-Matul allegedly smuggled “approximately 20,000 illegal immigrants from 2019 through July 2024.”

In addition, after his residence was searched by federal authorities, Helmer Obispo-Hernandez allegedly threatened to “cut off the heads of a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer and members of his family.”

