Trump Planning to Get Rid of at Least 1,600 USAID Positions

The Trump administration announced Sunday that it is planning to get rid of at least 1,600 U.S.-based positions at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The administration has been working to significantly curtail the organization’s scope.

“As of 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally,” the statement from the agency read.

“Concurrently, USAID is beginning to implement a Reduction-in-Force that will affect approximately 1,600 USAID personnel with duty stations in the United States,” the statement continued. “Individuals that are impacted will receive specific notifications on February 23, 2025, with further instructions and information about their benefits and rights.”

Anyone who was designated as “essential personnel” were told by 5 pm EST on Sunday.

“For overseas personnel, USAID intends a voluntary Agency-funded return travel program and other benefits. USAID is committed to keeping its overseas personnel safe. Until they return home, personnel will retain access to Agency systems and to diplomatic and other resources. In the coming week, we will provide details on how to retrieve personal items from the former USAID workspaces and return government issued devices,” the statement added.

A federal judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit from numerous government unions attempting to stop the administration’s restructuring of USAID.

The administration, over the last month, has been working to significantly shrink USAID, first by placing thousands on administrative leave and moving the agency under the leadership of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Some of its office spaces have shut down as well, with one of their previous buildings in Washington, D.C. being taken over by the United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

Elon Musk said earlier this month that President Trump gave him and DOGE permission to start shutting down USAID due to its spending on leftist projects.

“It became apparent that it’s not an apple with a worm in it. What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair,” Musk said at the time.

