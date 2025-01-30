Trump Consoles the Nation After Horrific Plane Crash in DC
Eight Hostages Brought Back to Israel

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 30, 2025 10:35 AM
Eight hostages from the October 7, 2023, terrorist massacre on southern Israel were released Thursday.

They returned to Israel from Gaza after 482 days as hostages.

According to the Times of Israel, the three Israelis released were IDF surveillance soldier Agam Berger, 20, and civilians Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Mozes, 80. The Thai nationals released were Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasak.

Yehoud, Mozes and the five Thais were released Thursday afternoon, local time, in a dangerous handover, where the two Israelis were forced to walk through crowds as the terrorists delivered them to the Red Cross. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the chaotic handover “unacceptable,” saying that “I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is further proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization.”

Berger and the Thai hostages were held by Hamas, and Yehoud and Mozes were held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Berger had been abducted from the military’s Nahal Oz base, and Yehoud and Mozes were abducted from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Shortly after Berger’s release, her family issued a statement expressing gratitude, saying that “[W]e want to thank the security forces and all the people of Israel for their support and prayers. Now Agam and our family can begin the healing process.”

Netanyahu demanded that “the negotiators ensure that such horrific scenes do not occur again, and to guarantee the safety of our hostages,” adding that “[W]hoever dares to harm our hostages — will pay.”

