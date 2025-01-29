Dodgers’ Owner Donates $100M for Fire Recovery Efforts

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter plans to donate $100 million to the Southern California wildfire recovery effort.

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, a part-owner of the Dodgers, announced the donation, which will come through the Walter Family Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation, on Tuesday.

“The LA fires have wreaked havoc on LA’s neighborhoods. It’s time for those with means to come forward and make a positive impact to build back better,” Walter said in a statement.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) had “tapped Magic Johnson, Mark Walter, and Casey Wasserman to lead a new private-sector initiative to support wildfire recovery in Los Angeles,” according to Dodgers Nation.

The relief effort will be called “LA Rises.”

“This is a time for bold action," Magic Johnson said in a statement. "We’re bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood — has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn’t just about recovery; it’s about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before.”

“Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever. Just as California came together to fight the fires, we’ll work together to rebuild,” Newsom said.

The wildfires left the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, northern Pasadena, and parts of the Malibu areas in ruins. As many as 29 people have died.

According to Breitbart, The Eaton Fire destroyed 9,418 homes and burned 14,021 acres, and the Palisades Fire destroyed 6,837 homes and other structures and burned 23,448 acres.

President Trump visited Los Angeles last week, where he met with Newsom and participated in a roundtable with Mayor Karen Bass and others.