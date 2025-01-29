Trump Confirms a New Use for GITMO
Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act
Bob Menendez Is Going to Jail for a Long Time
Senate Votes to Confirm Lee Zeldin to Head Up Environmental Protection Agency
Trump Administration Rescinds Memo Freezing Federal Grants and Loans
RFK Jr. Faces Barrage of Questions During Confirmation Hearing
Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Office for Defying Trump's Termination Orders
Watch: Commerce Secretary Nominee Shares Powerful Opening Statement
Trump Signs Key Executive Orders on Education
VIP
Here's Who Will Be Involved in Helping Elect More Senate Democrats
Will Elon Musk Sue Tim Walz After Comments on His Salute?
VIP
Latina Republican Slams Selena Gomez's 'Crocodile Tears' About Mass Deportations
Senate Democrats' Anti-Israel Bias on Display As Almost All Vote Against ICC Sanctions...
RFK Was Just Confronted About His Abortion Stance. Here's How He Responded.
Tipsheet

Dodgers’ Owner Donates $100M for Fire Recovery Efforts

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 29, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter plans to donate $100 million to the Southern California wildfire recovery effort.

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, a part-owner of the Dodgers, announced the donation, which will come through the Walter Family Foundation and the Dodgers Foundation, on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

“The LA fires have wreaked havoc on LA’s neighborhoods. It’s time for those with means to come forward and make a positive impact to build back better,” Walter said in a statement. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) had “tapped Magic Johnson, Mark Walter, and Casey Wasserman to lead a new private-sector initiative to support wildfire recovery in Los Angeles,” according to Dodgers Nation.

The relief effort will be called “LA Rises.”

“This is a time for bold action," Magic Johnson said in a statement. "We’re bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood — has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn’t just about recovery; it’s about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before.” 

“Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever. Just as California came together to fight the fires, we’ll work together to rebuild,” Newsom said.

Recommended

Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement

The wildfires left the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, northern Pasadena, and parts of the Malibu areas in ruins. As many as 29 people have died.

According to Breitbart, The Eaton Fire destroyed 9,418 homes and burned 14,021 acres, and the Palisades Fire destroyed 6,837 homes and other structures and burned 23,448 acres.

President Trump visited Los Angeles last week, where he met with Newsom and participated in a roundtable with Mayor Karen Bass and others.

Tags: CALIFORNIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
Trump Signs Key Executive Orders on Education Rebecca Downs
Bob Menendez Is Going to Jail for a Long Time Matt Vespa
Will Elon Musk Sue Tim Walz After Comments on His Salute? Rebecca Downs
How Republicans Just Teamed Up to Defeat a 'Malicious Compliance' Stunt on DEI Guy Benson
Here's Stephen Miller's Hilarious Exchange With CNN's Jake Tapper Over Federal Workers Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement