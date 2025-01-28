Oh, So That’s What the Taxpayer Funded Condoms for Gaza Were Used For
Trump Tells American Tech Companies to Compete Harder With China

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 28, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The new AI app launched by China should be a “wake up call” for the American tech sector, President Trump said regarding competition against China.

When speaking to Republican lawmakers in Florida on Monday, Trump said that “[L]ast week, I signed an order revoking Joe Biden’s destructive artificial intelligence regulations so that AI companies can once again focus on being the best, not just being the most woke. Today and over the last couple of days, I’ve been reading about China and some of the companies in China, one in particular, coming up with a faster method of AI and much less expensive method.”

“And that’s good because you don’t have to spend as much money," the president continued. "I view that as a positive, as an asset. So I really think if it’s fact, and if it’s true, and nobody really knows if it is, but I view that as a positive, because you’ll be doing that too, so you won’t be spending as much and you’ll get the same result, hopefully. The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries, that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win, because we have the greatest scientists in the world." 

Even China knows that the U.S. is home to the world’s best engineers and scientists.

“This is very unusual, when you hear a DeepSeek, when you hear somebody come up with something, we always have the ideas," Trump said. "We’re always first. So I would say that’s a positive that could be very much a positive development. So instead of spending billions and billions, you’ll spend less, and you’ll come up with, hopefully, the same solution. Under the Trump administration, we’re going to unleash our tech companies, and we’re going to dominate the future like never before." 

Tags: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

