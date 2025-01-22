Rubio Orders Review of State Department Travel Approvals

Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to implement a review and reapproval system for any official travel by State Department employees.

The system implementation is meant to ensure that any business conducted by an executive branch member is in alignment with the Trump administration’s goals, as well as to make sure no State Department employees engage in pushing leftist ideology while on foreign trips.

Under the Biden administration, State Department members often went on international trips in order to push leftist ideologies. For example, according to the Daily Wire, Jessica Stern, the State Department’s former Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons, went to at least 22 countries throughout six continents to spread transgender ideology as part of official travel.

The Daily Wire reported as well that, while in Brazil, Stern had marched with a self-proclaimed “transvestite sl*t,” and also talked to civil society organizations there about “tackling conversion therapy practices, and uniting with Indigenous and Afro-descendant LGBTQI+ persons to end intersecting forms of discrimination” and “the importance of excluding gender markers from the national ID system.”

Stern had also celebrated after seeing kids at a pride parade in Lithuania.

Another example includes Desiree Cormier Smith, the State Department’s Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice under the Biden administration, who also pushed leftist ideology on official travel.

Rubio’s new rule will also allow trips that were scheduled before President Trump took office to be reviewed or canceled.