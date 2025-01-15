Trump Gets Personalized Diet Coke From CEO

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey presented President-elect Donald Trump with a personalized Diet Coke bottle ahead of his inauguration next week.

Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin shared a photo on X of Quincey gifting the bottle to Trump on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

“[T]onight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey," Martin wrote.

The bottle reads, “Inauguration of President of the United States Donald J. Trump.”

Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 15, 2025

The bottle was given to Trump in a red box with a card speaking of the $55 billion in economic activity generated by the company and supporting 860,000 U.S. jobs.

“We’re proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative bottle,” the card stated.

Trump's fondness for Diet Coke is well known. During his first term, he even installed a button in the White House that he could press so one could be delivered to him. Trump joked to guests once when pushing the button that “[E]veryone does get a little nervous when I press that button.”

People around Trump say they rarely see him drinking anything else. UFC CEO Dana White said once during a podcast interview that he has “never seen Trump drink a glass of water.”