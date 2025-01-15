Oh, Look Who's Now Supporting Donald Trump Now
Trump Gets Personalized Diet Coke From CEO

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 15, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo, File

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey presented President-elect Donald Trump with a personalized Diet Coke bottle ahead of his inauguration next week.

Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin shared a photo on X of Quincey gifting the bottle to Trump on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago.

“[T]onight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey," Martin wrote. 

The bottle reads, “Inauguration of President of the United States Donald J. Trump.”

The bottle was given to Trump in a red box with a card speaking of the $55 billion in economic activity generated by the company and supporting 860,000 U.S. jobs.

“We’re proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative bottle,” the card stated.

Pam Bondi Destroyed Adam Schiff With One Line Matt Vespa
Trump's fondness for Diet Coke is well known. During his first term, he even installed a button in the White House that he could press so one could be delivered to him. Trump joked to guests once when pushing the button that “[E]veryone does get a little nervous when I press that button.”

People around Trump say they rarely see him drinking anything else. UFC CEO Dana White said once during a podcast interview that he has “never seen Trump drink a glass of water.”

