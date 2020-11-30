Anti-Israel Radical Named as Biden’s Deputy White House Press Secretary

On Sunday, Joe Biden’s transition team announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would become the principal deputy White House press secretary. Previously, Jean-Pierre was both a senior advisor and chief of staff to Kamala Harris.

However, Jean-Pierre is also notoriously anti-Israel.

In 2019, as a national spokesperson for the radical-Leftist group MoveOn.org, Jean-Pierre commended the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates for boycotting the annual American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference. She wrote in Newsweek at the time that “AIPAC’s policies are not progressive policies. AIPAC’s values are not progressive values.”

Jean-Pierre criticized AIPAC for hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing that “under his leadership of Israel, according to the United Nations, Israel may have committed war crimes in its attacks on Gazan protesters.” She has also accused the group of “severely racist, Islamophobic rhetoric.”

At the time, MoveOn also ran a campaign pushing the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates to boycott the AIPAC conference.

Following the Biden transition team’s announcement, Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) president Morton Klein gave a statement to Breitbart, saying:

As a child of Holocaust survivors and as an American Jew, I am both appalled and frightened that Biden has chosen as his principal deputy press secretary, Ms. Jean-Pierre, who has shown essentially antisemitic hostility toward Israel and is willing to lie about and vilify Israel and Jews to promote her ugly Israelophobic agenda. In addition to having been a spokesperson for the anti-Zionist George Soros’ MoveOn.Org, she has glibly lied that Israel commits war crimes against Gaza Arabs; condemns those who speak out against Jew-hating/Israel haters Reps. Omar and Tlaib; and proudly promoted the “cancel culture” by bragging she convinced Democratic presidential candidates to not attend the pro-Israel AIPAC conference, all while praising the catastrophic Iran Deal. Americans should be deeply concerned that this outrageous, incomprehensible anti-Israel, pro-terrorist and pro-Iran appointment indicates the dangerous direction the Biden administration is going to take against America’s greatest ally Israel and US-Israel relations. This action, along with other actions such as appointing Tony Blinken — who spoke at the anti-Israel J Street conference and called the anti-Zionist group ‘a constructive force,’ opposed designating Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group, and embraced Jew-hater Linda Sarsour — as Secretary of State; appointing Avril Haines — who signed an anti-Israel J Street letter — as National Intelligence Director; and appointing Reema Dodin — who has justified Palestinian suicide bombings and blamed 9/11 on US support for Israel — as Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs, all strongly suggest that we will be dealing with a virtual third Obama term, hostile to Israel and accommodating to terrorists like the Islamist Iran Regime.

Breitbart also reports that in August, ZOA released a statement asking Harris to fire Jean-Pierre, who, at the time, was Harris’ new chief of staff.

Should Biden be eventually sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, his disingenuous calls for “unity” would indeed be overshadowed by the ominous radical views of personnel such as Jean-Pierre.