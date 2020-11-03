Joe Biden

AOC Calls Caravan of Trump Supporters 'Pileup of Chumps'

Jeremy Frankel
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

On Sunday, Leftist congresswoman and “squad” member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about a caravan of Trump supporters, calling them a “pileup of chumps.”

Responding to a tweet showing a group of vehicles with Trump flags blocking traffic on the Whitestone Bridge, which connects New York City’s boroughs of Queens and the Bronx, AOC said, "I took the Throggs Neck. Heard there was a pileup of chumps on the Whitestone."

AOC’s “chumps” remark is obviously a reference to Joe Biden’s calling Trump supporters who gathered outside one of his events in Pennsylvania, where they honked their car horns and chanted “Four More Years!” with megaphones, “chumps.”

Biden said at the time:

"By the way, we don't do things like those chumps out there with the microphone are doing, the Trump guys. Look, we've got to come together.”

He later said, “I’ll work as hard for those who don't support me as those who do, including those chumps at the microphone out there.”

It seems that no one on the Democrat side learned from Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” moment in 2016. That infamous quote is still used today, four years later, to remind us of what the Leftist elites, from the “party of the people,” really think of us.

Most Popular