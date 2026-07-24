Ted Cruz Makes Interesting Prediction About Democrats in 2028

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made some interesting predictions about the Democratic Party in light of the continuing leftward shift and the rise of Democratic socialist leaders.

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During an appearance on Fox News, Cruz answered questions about Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (NY-14) future political aspirations, then brought up New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“I think she'll run for president,” Cruz replied. “I don't think she will run for Senate, but I'm gonna make a prediction for you, Sean. My prediction is Comrade Mamdani will be the next Democrat senator from New York, that Mamdani will replace Schumer.”

The senator further stated that Mamdani “is the single most powerful Democrat in the country” and that “there are some Republicans that are celebrating. ‘This is great, our opponents are crazy, that's gonna help us.’”

I wanna say for the record, I'm not celebrating. I think this is bad for the country. I think this is unhealthy. I want to see two normal parties that are not filled with crazy people who can actually do something reasonable and who actually love the country. Okay, if a Democrat likes some higher taxes and higher regulations, I don't like that. But could we start with the premise that you love America?

My prediction: AOC will run for president, and Zohran Mamdani will replace Chuck Schumer in the Senate.



Some Republicans are cheering that our opponents are crazy. I’m not.



This is bad for America. I may disagree with Democrats on taxes and regulations, but this country needs… pic.twitter.com/AW0gAv8V75 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 23, 2026

A new AtlasIntel U.S. National Poll shows AOC leading potential Democratic contenders with 26 percent support, ahead of former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (22.4 percent), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (21.2 percent), and former Vice President Kamala Harris (12.9 percent).

Reporter: One of your colleagues says the DSA is a communist organization…



AOC: I just don’t care. I think these folks call everyone they don’t like a communist.



People can do what they want. I’m not here to be the belief police. pic.twitter.com/T6A3p3A7iE — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

The poll also showed Secretary of State Marco Rubio leading among Republican voters at 45.4 percent.

Cruz’s prediction is likely accurate. After serving his time as mayor, it would make sense that Mamdani would set his sights on the Senate—and he’d probably win. I don’t know about him being the most powerful Democrat today, but he’s certainly among the most popular even though he’s an avowed socialist, which further supports the senator’s prediction.

As for AOC, it seems pretty clear she plans to throw her hat in the ring for 2028. However, I’m not quite certain that she has what it takes to seal up the nomination at this point. But this doesn’t mean she couldn’t run again in the future given her youth. Either way, if this trend holds, the Democratic Party will lurch even further to the left than they already have.