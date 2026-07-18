You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off When You Hear About Don Lemon's Political Ambitions

This one is for those who need a good laugh. Podcaster Don Lemon said he is considering running for president at some point in the future.

During an appearance on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, Lemon was asked whether he has “political ambitions.”

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“I actually think I would be a really good President of the United States,” Lemon said.

One of the hosts asked, “What would it take?”

Lemon replied, “What it would take is if I ran a political campaign, a presidential campaign, I would like to run it— and I don't know if this is realistic or not— without having to beg for money.”

The host asked how far he is into exploring a presidential run and whether he had put together an exploratory team.

“I've talked to people about it, people who have been in politics before. What would it take? When would I have to get in to do it?” he said.

#BREAKING: Former @CNN Anchor Don Lemon tells @cantbcensored he's serious about running for President of the United States of America #USPoli



Full Episode just dropped:https://t.co/8mZNEbyJO8 pic.twitter.com/WXWqtTJrpM — Travis Dhanraj (@Travisdhanraj) July 16, 2026

This isn’t the first time Lemon indicated he might run for president. During a May panel discussion with journalist Kara Swisher, he claimed people constantly stop him and ask if he considered running. He said he believes he could do a better job than President Donald Trump.

In March, Lemon appeared on the Pod Save America podcast and said a presidential campaign could happen “if the right opportunity presented itself.”

As ridiculous as it sounds, I actually hope he will run. Politics has become increasingly toxic and negative. Lemon would add some much-needed comic relief to the political discussion. Even better, there is absolutely no chance he would win.

The man was fired from CNN for being even too much for the leftist propaganda outlet. It’s like getting kicked out of a circus because you put on too much clown makeup. Him saying that people keep asking him about a presidential run is the political equivalent of “my mom thinks I’m handsome.”

Besides, he’s also facing felony charges for his participation in a protest that interrupted a church service in Minneapolis.

It’s also worth noting that, according to an Economist/YouGov poll published in February, showed that 33 percent of respondents held favorable views of Lemon while 34 percent held negative views about him.

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