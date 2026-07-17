The RNC Just Started a New Election Integrity Initiative

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Friday launched its nationwide Election Integrity Week of Action, which is focused on recruiting poll workers and election observers, among other activities.

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The effort is aimed at expanding grassroots participation in the electoral process and to ensure transparent and lawful elections. RNC Chairman Joe Gruters explained that “The integrity of our elections depends on patriots who are willing to step up and participate” and that “Defending the ballot box starts at the local level.”

The Week of Action is part of the RNC’s broader election integrity operation, which also includes training, voter education, and oversight over elections. It builds on the committee’s 2024 recruitment of over 230,000 volunteers in 18 states for poll watching and other functions. Volunteers can participate by filling roles in person and online.

Those interested can learn more at ProtectTheVote.com.

Democrats will do ANYTHING to gain power, including cheating.



That's why the RNC is fighting on the ground and in the courts across the country to secure our elections. pic.twitter.com/AuF7LR7HoC — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) July 16, 2026

The debate over election integrity has raged since the 2020 presidential election and centers on differing views about vulnerabilities in America’s voting system. On the right, people point to the lack of uniform federal proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration, security concerns with mail-in ballots, inaccuracies in voter rolls, and fraud.

On the left, people argue that a decentralized, state-run system already has strong safeguards to prevent widespread voter fraud. They contend that the existing fraud is too infrequent to swing election outcomes.

After the 2020 election, several red states passed legislation aimed at protecting election integrity, much to the chagrin of Democrats, who referred to the laws as “Jim Crow 2.o,” arguing that they would somehow make it harder for black Americans to vote. The numbers that emerged years after showed that their arguments held less water than a Dixie cup.

HELP PROTECT OUR ELECTIONS!



Join the fight at https://t.co/mlfmooMxBx pic.twitter.com/QxDoA0V2Zs — RNC Election Integrity (@RNCVoteProtect) July 9, 2026

The Trump administration has sought various methods for securing elections, including executive orders and pushing the SAVE America Act, which would require people to submit proof of citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections.

The House passed the measure in February. But it has stalled in the Senate. However, some House Republicans are trying to pass the bill by attaching it to a budget measure.

The Trump administration has also leaned on blue states to submit their voter rolls to the Homeland Security Department to screen for non-citizens and remove the names of those who are ineligible. Several of these initiatives have met with court challenges.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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