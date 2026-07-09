Democrat Family’s Grip on Power in South Texas Faces New Test As Sheriff Heads to Court

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) managed to escape legal jeopardy after President Donald Trump pardoned him. But members of his family might not be so lucky.

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Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar, Henry’s brother, is due in court on Thursday for a hearing in a case seeking his removal from office. He is alleged to have misused public resources for personal gain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case is one of several involving members of the Cuellar family who have held powerful public offices in the Laredo area for years.

The Texas Tribune reported that almost six months after a federal grand jury indicted him, former Laredo City Council member Alfonso “Poncho” Casso filed a petition in Webb County district court to suspend and permanently oust Sheriff Cuellar.

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The filing refers to the federal charges the sheriff is facing and other examples of alleged misconduct, including mismanagement of the county jail. Cuellar has denied the allegations.

The federal case centers on a scheme involving a private disinfecting business called Disinfect Pro Master. The U.S. Justice Department and court documents say that Cuellar, Assistant Chief Alejandro Gutierrez, and former Assistant Chief Ricardo Rodriguez allegedly used the sheriff's office staff, equipment, and supplies to run the company between April 2020 and August 2022.

Critics have long described the Cuellar family as operating a corrupt political machine that blurred the lines between public office and family business. Former employees of the sheriff say they faced pressure to support family campaigns, donate money, and turn out voters.

The business secured a $500,000 contract to clean schools in the United Independent School District. But it operated with minimal overhead because it relied on taxpayer-funded resources, which means Cuellar and his partners could earn more profit.

Each of the three men made about $175,000 in profits. Cuellar allegedly used part of his earnings to buy property in Laredo.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty while Cuellar and Gutierrez pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Cuellar could face up to 10 years in prison on conspiracy and theft charges. He could also receive extra time for the money laundering counts related to the real estate purchase.

Eric Reed, Cuellar’s attorney, said the government “is going to have to prove their case that whatever misconduct happened by another person was intended by the sheriff and known by him” and that the prosecution will “never be able to make that case because he did not know and was not involved.”

Cuellar in a statement said he expects “justice to take its course.”

Meanwhile, Rosie Cuellar, Martin and Henry’s sister, was appointed municipal judge in a small Webb County town called Rio Bravo in 2023. But the thing is, that town has no courthouse. In fact, she reportedly heard exactly zero cases after being appointed.

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The brother of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is facing a hearing this week in proceedings seeking his removal as Webb County sheriff.



Martin Cuellar also faces federal fraud and money laundering charges. https://t.co/F42nJLq7qW — Brandon Waltens (@bwaltens) July 8, 2026

Local officials claim she helped with paperwork to set up a court and visited schools, but it doesn’t sound like she’s doing much judging. She earned about $18 per hour for about 20 hours a week. But her exact salary isn’t known because the town hasn’t bothered to release full budget records. She has held other local positions, including Webb County tax assessor-collector.

Henry Cuellar, the longtime representative for Texas’ 28th District, was indicted in 2024 on federal bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors alleged he and his wife accepted almost $600,000 in bribes from an energy company linked to Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank.

The lawmaker pleaded not guilty and the matter was expected to go to trial. However, President Donald Trump intervened in December 2025, issuing a pardon for Cuellar and his wife.

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