Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team

President Donald Trump has inadvertently turned some Americans on the left into fans of Belgium’s soccer team.

In fact, after Trump intervened to overturn a suspension for a United States men’s soccer player, folks on the left have expressed hope that Belgium will defeat America during the World Cup.

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It started when striker Folarin Balogun received a red card after he stepped on an opponent’s ankle during the U.S./Belgium soccer match. After reviewing the tape, referees decided it was an example of serious foul play and issued a one-match suspension, meaning Balogun would not be allowed to play in the next match against Belgium.

The decision elicited an outcry from fans and players who believed the punishment was too harsh. Coach Mauricio Pochettino called the decision harsh, according to The Guardian. Balogun himself argued that a yellow card would have been more just. Others pointed out that other players made a similar tackle without being saddled with a red card.

After the match, President Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked him to review the referees’ decision. Reports suggested he made multiple calls about the issue because he believed the red card was a mistake that should be fixed.

FIFA later announced it would suspend the one-match ban and placed Balogun on probation instead. This means he will be able to play in the next match against Belgium.

Infantino released a statement affirming that FIFA’s “judicial bodies are independent” and that they “apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them.”

He confirmed that Trump contacted him, just like other “heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues.”

JUST IN: FIFA President Gianni Infantino breaks silence, says decision to lift the suspension of USA's Folarin Balogun had nothing to do with President Trump's call.



Read his statement below:



"I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent Fifa… pic.twitter.com/iZlv5ykKup — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 6, 2026

After Balogun was cleared to play again, leftists on social media reminded the world why nobody likes them. There were several posts from X users saying they are now cheering for Belgium in the upcoming match.

Used to be all-in on the USA tonight, but after Trump personally called the FIFA president and got them to reverse a suspension for the first time in history just to bail out Balogun? Nah.



Tonight I’m rooting for Belgium. Fair play over phone-a-friend favors. Let’s see some… — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) July 6, 2026

While many of you are likely yelling "GO AMERICA" I'm yelling "GO BELGIUM and the rule of law!" pic.twitter.com/Qy7sjij41U — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 6, 2026

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I’m rooting for Belgium 🇧🇪 Trump complains to FIFA because the USA’s best player got a deserved red card and then personally asks them to revoke it AHAHA, as if you guys haven’t already ruined the World Cup enough. CMON BELGIUMMM — Pixie (@Pixieplux) July 6, 2026

People can debate whether Trump should have weighed in on the red card situation. But Democrats aren’t doing themselves any favors by rooting for another country just because they despise the president — especially over a game that will affect very few people’s lives.