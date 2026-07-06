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Tipsheet

Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 06, 2026 3:00 PM
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

President Donald Trump has inadvertently turned some Americans on the left into fans of Belgium’s soccer team.

In fact, after Trump intervened to overturn a suspension for a United States men’s soccer player, folks on the left have expressed hope that Belgium will defeat America during the World Cup.

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It started when striker Folarin Balogun received a red card after he stepped on an opponent’s ankle during the U.S./Belgium soccer match. After reviewing the tape, referees decided it was an example of serious foul play and issued a one-match suspension, meaning Balogun would not be allowed to play in the next match against Belgium.

The decision elicited an outcry from fans and players who believed the punishment was too harsh. Coach Mauricio Pochettino called the decision harsh, according to The Guardian. Balogun himself argued that a yellow card would have been more just. Others pointed out that other players made a similar tackle without being saddled with a red card.

After the match, President Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked him to review the referees’ decision. Reports suggested he made multiple calls about the issue because he believed the red card was a mistake that should be fixed.

FIFA later announced it would suspend the one-match ban and placed Balogun on probation instead. This means he will be able to play in the next match against Belgium.

Infantino released a statement affirming that FIFA’s “judicial bodies are independent” and that they “apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them.”

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He confirmed that Trump contacted him, just like other “heads of state, government officials, football stakeholders and business executives from around the world on many different issues.”

After Balogun was cleared to play again, leftists on social media reminded the world why nobody likes them. There were several posts from X users saying they are now cheering for Belgium in the upcoming match.

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People can debate whether Trump should have weighed in on the red card situation. But Democrats aren’t doing themselves any favors by rooting for another country just because they despise the president — especially over a game that will affect very few people’s lives.

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