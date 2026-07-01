This State's Lawmakers Just Decided It's Fine for Pedophiles to Hold Public Office

Leave it up to California lawmakers to protect pedophiles from punishment. The state’s Senate Elections Committee on Tuesday rejected a bill that would have prohibited registered sex offenders from running for or holding public office across the state.

Advertisement

Assembly Bill 2753, which was introduced by Democrat Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria died in a 2-1-1 vote after its author refused to adopt amendments that would have limited the ban to only the most serious lifetime registrants.

And who suggested the amendments? It was none other than committee Chair state Sen. Scott Wiener, who also supported a measure that softened consequences for those who abuse children. The lawmaker recommended no vote and pushed for narrowing the prohibition to Tier 3 lifetime registrants only, noting that the three-tier registry includes lesser offenses and functions better as a law enforcement tool.

Soria pushed back, arguing that doing this wouldn’t provide enough protection for children and communities.

“I am deeply disappointed and disheartened after the Senate Elections Committee has failed to advance AB 2753, a bill that would have prohibited any registered sex offender in the State of California from running for local or state public office,” Soria said.

🚨 WTF?! California State Sen. Scott Wiener (D) just helped DEFEAT a bill that would've blocked registered s*x offenders from holding public office



Wiener said it's "dangerous" because the crimes aren't a huge deal, and that some people just have "flaws"



This guy needs to be… pic.twitter.com/tfdU1iTXKb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2026

The lawmaker further stated that “When we looked at the sex offender list in totality, we strongly believe that all of those people that are on the registry currently should not be allowed to run for office.”

Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza referred to the outcome as “a gut punch for our community in Fresno.”

THE BILL (AB 2753) REJECTED 🤬 WTF‼️



🖕 Senator Scott Wiener 🖕 opposed the broad version and proposed limiting any prohibition to Tier 3 only. TIER 1 & 2 ARE ALSO SICK...



California’s Sex Offender Registry Tiers (Penal Code § 290)

Since January 1, 2021, under Senate Bill 384,… pic.twitter.com/NSVr1n9qeU — 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐒 (California First 🇺🇲) (@Real_DennisL) July 1, 2026

The bill would have barred anyone required to register as a sex offender under the state’s three-tier system from seeking or serving in state or local office. This includes city councils, school boards, and the legislature. The bill passed the Assembly unanimously before reaching the Senate committee.

BREAKING: California lawmakers in the Senate Elections Committee kill bill that would have prevented people registered as sex offenders from running for office. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 30, 2026

Advertisement

Soria introduced the measure after the case of Rene Campos, a registered sex offender who pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge involving possession of child sex abuse material. She later announced he was running for Fresno City Council, which sparked a huge backlash from the community.

California lawmakers, especially Wiener, have resisted other measures aimed at imposing more consequences on those who abuse children.