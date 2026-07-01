This State's Lawmakers Just Decided It's Fine for Pedophiles to Hold Public Office

Police Arrest Man for Opening Fire at Naked Bike Ride Using This Bizarre Weapon
Police Arrest Man for Opening Fire at Naked Bike Ride Using This Bizarre...
VIP
Your Favorite New Thriller Might Have Been Written by Artificial Intelligence
Your Favorite New Thriller Might Have Been Written by Artificial Intelligence
Here's An Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
Here's An Update on California's Unconstitutional 'Stop Nick Shirley Act'
Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang Members
Attorney General Todd Blanche Announces the Arrest of Eight Tren de Aragua Gang...
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
U.K. Grooming Gang Leader Will Walk Free and Will Not Be Deported
WNBA Star Alyssa Thomas Plays the Victim Card After Caitlin Clark Throat Punch
WNBA Star Alyssa Thomas Plays the Victim Card After Caitlin Clark Throat Punch
Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics
Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics
A Federal Judge Just Blocked Virginia's Anti-ICE Mask Law
A Federal Judge Just Blocked Virginia's Anti-ICE Mask Law
A New York Woman Was Just Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to Palestinian Terrorists
A New York Woman Was Just Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support...
The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and It's Insulting
The Suspect Who Killed an Israel Supporter in California Was Just Sentenced, and...
Despite Selling Guns to Undercover ATF Agents, a Venezuelan Gang Member Won't Serve Prison Time
Despite Selling Guns to Undercover ATF Agents, a Venezuelan Gang Member Won't Serve...
Why Is Kamala Harris Reaching Out to Zohran Mamdani?
Why Is Kamala Harris Reaching Out to Zohran Mamdani?
Michigan Wages War Against Catholic Charities
Michigan Wages War Against Catholic Charities
Mamdani Says That His Socialism Has Solved Years of Capitalist Mismanagement. There's Just One Problem.
Mamdani Says That His Socialism Has Solved Years of Capitalist Mismanagement. There's Just...
Tipsheet

This State's Lawmakers Just Decided It's Fine for Pedophiles to Hold Public Office

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | July 01, 2026 11:45 AM
This State's Lawmakers Just Decided It's Fine for Pedophiles to Hold Public Office
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Leave it up to California lawmakers to protect pedophiles from punishment. The state’s Senate Elections Committee on Tuesday rejected a bill that would have prohibited registered sex offenders from running for or holding public office across the state.

Advertisement

Assembly Bill 2753, which was introduced by Democrat Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria died in a 2-1-1 vote after its author refused to adopt amendments that would have limited the ban to only the most serious lifetime registrants.

And who suggested the amendments? It was none other than committee Chair state Sen. Scott Wiener, who also supported a measure that softened consequences for those who abuse children. The lawmaker recommended no vote and pushed for narrowing the prohibition to Tier 3 lifetime registrants only, noting that the three-tier registry includes lesser offenses and functions better as a law enforcement tool.

Soria pushed back, arguing that doing this wouldn’t provide enough protection for children and communities.

“I am deeply disappointed and disheartened after the Senate Elections Committee has failed to advance AB 2753, a bill that would have prohibited any registered sex offender in the State of California from running for local or state public office,” Soria said.

Recommended

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE

The lawmaker further stated that “When we looked at the sex offender list in totality, we strongly believe that all of those people that are on the registry currently should not be allowed to run for office.”

Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza referred to the outcome as “a gut punch for our community in Fresno.”

The bill would have barred anyone required to register as a sex offender under the state’s three-tier system from seeking or serving in state or local office. This includes city councils, school boards, and the legislature. The bill passed the Assembly unanimously before reaching the Senate committee.

Advertisement

Soria introduced the measure after the case of Rene Campos, a registered sex offender who pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge involving possession of child sex abuse material. She later announced he was running for Fresno City Council, which sparked a huge backlash from the community.

California lawmakers, especially Wiener, have resisted other measures aimed at imposing more consequences on those who abuse children.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Oh, So Dr. Fauci's Pardon From Joe Biden Is Not 'Bulletproof'? Matt Vespa
Mamdani Says That His Socialism Has Solved Years of Capitalist Mismanagement. There's Just One Problem. Dmitri Bolt
What Caused This GOP Rep to Tear Into Jamie Raskin Matt Vespa
Kristen Gillibrand Says the Socialist Hijacking of Her Party Is Good National Politics Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement