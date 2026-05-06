Colorado Democrats Kill Bill That Would Have Barred Probation for Certain Child Sex Crimes

Colorado Democrats on the state Senate Judiciary Committee have voted once again to effectively kill a bill that would have barred probation for certain child sex crimes. Senate Bill 26-111 would have required a "period of incarceration for certain class 4 and class 3 felony sexual assault on a child offenses."

Advertisement

But thanks to those four Democrats on the state Senate Judiciary Committee, the bill will not be moving forward.

BREAKING: Four Colorado Democrats Adrienne Benavidez, Nick Hinrichsen, Katie Wallace, and Mike Weissman just voted to BLOCK Senate Bill 26-115, a proposal that would require mandatory jail time for those convicted of raping a child



They didn’t just oppose it they stopped it



Let… pic.twitter.com/vODNE434bu — Trumps Nephew (@ForgiatoBlow47) May 2, 2026

Note that the bill number in the post is incorrect. SB26-115 is a "second look"/sentencing bill that would allow certain inmates to petition for resentencing. SB26-111 is the bill dealing with probatoin for certain child sex crimes.

Here's more:

A proposal to remove the option of probation sentences for certain offenders is now postponed indefinitely. Since 2024, lawmakers have have tried to pass bipartisan efforts to make penalties harsher on criminals convicted of certain child sex crimes. This year, that effort aimed to require prison time for some class three and four felonies involving child sex assault. It would have changed state law which currently allows those offenders to get probation sentences. Republican Representative Brandi Bradley and Democratic Representative Regina English have co-sponsored similar proposals for the past three years. They say Colorado is relatively soft on child sex offenders compared to other states, and say it’s a crime demanding more punishment. “If you rape a child, you belong in prison. You do not belong in society on probation only,” Rep. Bradley said. “What you’ve done initially right out the gate is sentence that child to a lifetime of trauma for violating them,” Rep. English said. The vote to indefinitely postpone the measure was 4 to 3 in the senate judiciary committee on Wednesday. One democratic lawmaker, senator Dylan Roberts, joined republicans in saying this should not be put off.

Remember this when Democrats scream about President Trump and the Epstein files.

Tracks with Democrats in every other state. See recent legislative actions.



- Wisconsin Dems vote against criminalizing grooming



- Virginia Dems wants to remove penalties on rape and child porn. pic.twitter.com/dnpdl0hvTq — Lvl 99 Libtard End Boss (@Investor4201) May 4, 2026

What is going on with Democrats?

Little California strikes again — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) May 4, 2026

"Little California" is a great name for Colorado.

I find it hilarious that Democrats discover fiscal responsibility when someone wants to put child rapists in prison with a mandatory sentence https://t.co/gkMT5R3dIW — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) May 3, 2026

It's amazing how that happens, right?

I missed this story on the national news. https://t.co/zt2Ifs1ZHW — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) May 4, 2026

So did everyone else.

Then again, it's probably one of those stories that normal Americans wouldn't believe, because no one is crazy enough to be soft on child sex crimes, right?

Turns out the Democrats are.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.