One Dead After Eight People Overdose While DC Struggles to Combat Opioid Addiction

Eight people suffered suspected overdoses in northeast Washington D.C. on Thursday afternoon as the district continues grappling with drug addiction.

One person died at the scene while seven others were treated after first responders found them unconscious on the street.

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Police and fire crews responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of multiple unconscious individuals. WJLA reported that police saw the seven people being treated for suspected overdoses while the eighth person laid unconscious on the street and was not breathing. Officers applied Narcan to several of the victims.

FATAL MASS OVERDOSE INCIDENT: 8 people were found suffering from suspected overdoses at 1:45 p.m. along the 900-1400 blocks of H Street NE in DC. 7 individuals were treated on scene, while an 8th person was found unconscious and not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene… pic.twitter.com/VHULniBg1a — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) June 25, 2026

The 900 to 1400 blocks of H Street NE have long been known for its open-air drug markets where people are allowed to purchase and consume narcotics in public. The area has been rife with drug dealing, discarded needles, and mental health disorders. After the 2024 Secure DC Act was passed, law enforcement created temporary Drug Free Zones in parts of the corridor multiple times last year and this year.

The zones provide law enforcement with additional tools to arrest dealers and clear off street corners.

Meanwhile, harm reduction groups are also on duty in the area. They hand out clean syringes, naloxone to reverse overdoses, fentanyl test strips, and other supplies. DC Health supports four licensed syringe service programs across the city to decrease the spread of HIV and hepatitis to keep people alive. These controversial programs have been implemented in numerous cities.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: ONE DEAD, SEVEN TREATED IN SUSPECTED OVERDOSE INCIDENT ON H STREET NE 🚨



WASHINGTON, D.C. — MPD is investigating a mass suspected overdose incident along the 900 to 1400 blocks of H Street NE that left one person dead and seven others hospitalized or treated.… — Therealkillmoenews (@killmoenewsdc) June 25, 2026

Nationally, drug overdoses have dropped dramatically over the past three years. But this has not been the case in Washington, D.C., where they have remained high. The district recorded 3125 overdose deaths in 2024, which is one of the highest rates per person in the nation.

Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are driving most of the deaths.

There have been other cases of mass overdoses in other cities like Baltimore. It typically happens when the street supply changes or is cut with stronger or unexpected substances.

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