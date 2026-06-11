Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are Stuck on Stupid

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY-08) stated that the economy will be the Democratic Party’s primary focus heading into the midterm elections. But it appears many of his comrades have other ideas.

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House Democrats are not all on the same page when it comes to addressing America’s economic woes, according to a Politico report.

Groceries cost too much, gas prices are draining wallets and healthcare bills are impossible to pay.



Isn’t it time we put everyday Americans first? — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 27, 2026

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08) emphasized that Democrats “must secure and guarantee the right to vote and to have free and fair elections, because that is the basic premise of democratic society” and that “We are constantly trying to escape the undertow of voter suppression, extreme gerrymandering, and attacks on the election process.”

Democrats have been aggressively opposing the SAVE America Act, which would tighten requirements for voting in federal elections. Republicans argue that is necessary for ensuring only U.S. citizens are voting in these races. Critics say it will disenfranchise voters — especially racial minorities.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) recently said, “If I could wave my magic wand, we’d all have guaranteed health care.”

Rep. Yvette Clark (NY-09) also supported focusing on voting rights, but also said she’d like to mobilize her party around “comprehensive immigration reform.”

Once again, Democrats are showing that they are completely out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Americans, many of which are struggling because of higher gas and grocery prices. A Gallup poll released in May revealed that the economy is the highest priority among 37 percent of respondents. This includes 15 percent citing higher costs of living and inflation.

A Public Opinion Strategies poll found that inflation and cost of living led the rankings at 26 percent as the single most important issue facing the country.

🚨 BREAKING FROM POLLFINITY: Among Republicans, inflation/prices (32%) — not immigration (11%) — is the top issue heading into 2026.



Top issues for GOP voters: Inflation 32% | Economy/jobs 18% | Immigration 11% | Health care 5%



Q: What is the most important issue facing the… pic.twitter.com/rXOr9Jt0gN — Pollfinity (@pollfinity) June 7, 2026

The problem with the strategy some Democrats want to employ is that nobody is buying their narrative on voting rights. They can only shout “Jim Crow 2.0” so many times before people start tuning out because they’re worried about how they are going to afford to feed their families. The Democrats are not fooling anyone into believing America is headed back to the days of Bull Connor.

If Jeffries wants to focus on the economy, it sounds like he might need to fight his own party on that before taking on Republicans.

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