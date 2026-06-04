Trump Calls Out 'Bad' Republican 'Grandstanders' Who Voted for Iran War Powers Resolution

Reports: More CBS News Reporters Could Leave Following Scott Pelley's Termination
Reports: More CBS News Reporters Could Leave Following Scott Pelley's Termination
Watch These Two CNN Guests Annihilate the Dems Over Their Support of Graham Platner
Watch These Two CNN Guests Annihilate the Dems Over Their Support of Graham...
Someone Should Check on John Cornyn After His Break With Trump
Someone Should Check on John Cornyn After His Break With Trump
Graham Platner Hates Corporations, but He Sure Loves Their Money
Graham Platner Hates Corporations, but He Sure Loves Their Money
Netanyahu Discusses Phone Call With Trump: 'We've Always Found a Way'
Netanyahu Discusses Phone Call With Trump: 'We've Always Found a Way'
Iranian Endgames?
Iranian Endgames?
GOP Lawmakers Rush to Save Hemp Industry After Rules Committee Blocks All Fixes
GOP Lawmakers Rush to Save Hemp Industry After Rules Committee Blocks All Fixes
Secretary Duffy Demands Answers After Great-Grandmother Is Murdered on the City's MARTA
Secretary Duffy Demands Answers After Great-Grandmother Is Murdered on the City's MARTA
New York Democrats Mark Pride Month by Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State Legislation
New York Democrats Mark Pride Month by Erasing 'Mother' and 'Father' From State...
Stephen A. Smith Says Republicans’ Success in California Is a Damning 'Indictment' of Democrats
Stephen A. Smith Says Republicans’ Success in California Is a Damning 'Indictment' of...
Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress
Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress
'BIG Cheating': President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections
'BIG Cheating': President Trump Orders Investigations Into California's Elections
VA Judge Dismisses Indictments Against Trans-Identifying Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself to Women
VA Judge Dismisses Indictments Against Trans-Identifying Sex Offender Who Exposed Himself...
EXCLUSIVE: Science Is 'Alive and Well' at This Trump Admin Agency, Top Official Explains
EXCLUSIVE: Science Is 'Alive and Well' at This Trump Admin Agency, Top Official...
Tipsheet

Trump Calls Out 'Bad' Republican 'Grandstanders' Who Voted for Iran War Powers Resolution

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 04, 2026 1:15 PM
Trump Calls Out 'Bad' Republican 'Grandstanders' Who Voted for Iran War Powers Resolution
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted the four House Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the Iran War resolution aimed at compelling the president to cease military action against the Iranian regime on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!!

The House passed the resolution by a vote of 215 to 208. The Republican lawmakers who sided against Trump include Reps. Thomas Massie (KY-04), Tom Barrett (MI-07), Warren Davidson (OH-08), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01).

The resolution directs Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities in Iran unless Congress declares war or authorizes further military action. This is the first time the House approved such a resolution related to the Iran war after a series of failed attempts. 

The debate over the issue started shortly after Trump ordered a series of airstrikes against the regime’s military infrastructure. Democratic lawmakers, along with some Republicans, argue that Trump started the war without obtaining approval from the legislature. The conflict is now in its third month.

Recommended

Watch These Two CNN Guests Annihilate the Dems Over Their Support of Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Supporters argue that the war is necessary for preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threat. They also point out that the president has not sent ground troops to invade the country. However, some soldiers in the area have been killed during the fighting.

Peace talks between Washington and Tehran have been locked in a tense stalemate with little progress. Trump has demanded that the regime abandon its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is demanding that the U.S. stop its bombing campaign while lifting sanctions on the regime.

Iranian state media reported that the regime has cut off contact with the United States after Israel launched a military operation against Hezbollah in Iran. However, Trump suggested the reports were false.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch These Two CNN Guests Annihilate the Dems Over Their Support of Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Iranian Endgames? Victor Davis Hanson
Herr Platner Is Taking Democrat Credibility Down With Him Kurt Schlichter
Secretary Duffy Demands Answers After Great-Grandmother Is Murdered on the City's MARTA Amy Curtis
Steve Hilton Tears Into CA's Election Process As Vote Counting Set to Take Weeks Dmitri Bolt
Al Green Proves Once Again Why He Doesn't Belong in Congress Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch These Two CNN Guests Annihilate the Dems Over Their Support of Graham Platner Matt Vespa
Advertisement