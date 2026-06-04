Trump Calls Out 'Bad' Republican 'Grandstanders' Who Voted for Iran War Powers Resolution





President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted the four House Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the Iran War resolution aimed at compelling the president to cease military action against the Iranian regime on Wednesday.

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“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!!

The House passed the resolution by a vote of 215 to 208. The Republican lawmakers who sided against Trump include Reps. Thomas Massie (KY-04), Tom Barrett (MI-07), Warren Davidson (OH-08), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01).

The resolution directs Trump to remove U.S. armed forces from hostilities in Iran unless Congress declares war or authorizes further military action. This is the first time the House approved such a resolution related to the Iran war after a series of failed attempts.

The debate over the issue started shortly after Trump ordered a series of airstrikes against the regime’s military infrastructure. Democratic lawmakers, along with some Republicans, argue that Trump started the war without obtaining approval from the legislature. The conflict is now in its third month.

6/03/26

US House Dems finally pulled in enough RINO votes agreeing to:

H.Con.Res.86 - Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove US Armed Forces from hostilities with Iran. Yea 215/Nay 208

The deciding votes from:

Barrett, Tom… — Uriel (@ElizabethEntre2) June 4, 2026

Supporters argue that the war is necessary for preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear threat. They also point out that the president has not sent ground troops to invade the country. However, some soldiers in the area have been killed during the fighting.

Peace talks between Washington and Tehran have been locked in a tense stalemate with little progress. Trump has demanded that the regime abandon its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is demanding that the U.S. stop its bombing campaign while lifting sanctions on the regime.

Iranian state media reported that the regime has cut off contact with the United States after Israel launched a military operation against Hezbollah in Iran. However, Trump suggested the reports were false.

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