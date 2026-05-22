This 'Whites-Only' Community Might Not Be Around Much Longer

An organization seeking to establish a whites-only community in rural Arkansas is now facing a discrimination lawsuit.

A real estate agent with Jewish ancestry is suing the self-described whites-only community after it denied her the opportunity to buy property because of her religion, her black husband, and bi-racial children.

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NBC News reported that the lawsuit, which was filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, targets Return to the Land, the organization establishing the community in the Ozark Mountains. It alleges that the group is violating federal and state fair housing and civil rights laws..

A woman sued Return to the Land whites-only community after her application was rejected because of her Jewish heritage, her Black husband, & their biracial children. The federal lawsuit claims these actions violate both the Fair Housing Act and Arkansas civil rights protections. pic.twitter.com/jtgIhn9oV6 — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) May 22, 2026

Return to the Land is a 160-acre development that drew national attention for marketing itself as a haven for white, Christian, heterosexual residents, according to The New York Times. The project’s founders touted it as part of a broader network of racially exclusive enclaves that they seek to build all across the country. They are constructing homes, a community center, and farm infrastructure.

The project is explicitly rooted in white nationalist and racist beliefs about racial hierarchy. The founders believe whites are genetically superior to other races and advocate for segregated whites-only communities. The eventual goal is to build an all-white nation to prevent what they call “white genocide.”

The compound prohibits those who are black, Jewish, LGBTQ, or anyone else who does not have exclusively white European ancestry. The group’s leaders portray their cause as an exercise in freedom of association and the preservation of their culture. However, civil rights advocates call it a modern form of racial segregation.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Michelle Walker, who says she applied to purchase land in the community after seeing property advertised there. Walker is white and Christian, but has Jewish ancestry and is married to a black man. CNN reported that she was initially told she seemed like a good fit. However, they later informed her she was actually “not an ideal fit” and denied her application.

✡️ A Jewish woman is suing a Whites-only community in Arkansas for discrimination.



Michelle Walker accused "Return to the Land" of denying her the right to purchase land "based on her religion, ancestry, and the race of her family members."



However, Walker did admit she had no… pic.twitter.com/Z30abQ4p8S — RagingDissident_ (@JustRaging01) May 21, 2026

The suit was filed by civil rights firm Relman Colfax and the Legal Defense Fund and Legal Aid of Arkansas. They argue the community’s rules amount to “blatant and brazen” violations of the federal Fair Housing Act, the Civil Rights Act of 1866, and Arkansas law. The plaintiffs demand a court order prohibiting Return to the Land from enforcing racially discriminatory housing policies.

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I wrote about this group last year, noting that it was inevitable that it would face a lawsuit. As I said in that piece, I personally have no problem with a bunch of racist, low-IQ individuals establishing their own communities away from decent society.

The reality is that, in 2026, most people, regardless of race, would rather not live around people who espouse these backward beliefs. As I said before, “I have no desire to live among people who treat me as inferior because my skin is darker than theirs.”

But, as they say, the law is the law. It was only a matter of time before someone filed a lawsuit that would result in the dismantling of the community. Perhaps Return to the Land might have more luck if they tried their experiment in another country? One can only hope.

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