Bill Cassidy Goes After His Trump-Endorsed Opponent Over DEI – It's Not Going How He Hoped

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is trying to make an issue of his primary opponent Rep. Julia Letlow’s (LA-05) past work in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts as they battle to become the GOP nominee.

Advertisement

Cassidy’s attack centers on comments Letlow made in 2020 while interviewing to become president of the University of Louisiana Monroe. She praised efforts to foster diversity and supported the creation of a DEI office, Fox News reported.

Letlow now says those programs were taken over by far-leftists and turned into indoctrination efforts.

Ad campaigns supporting Cassidy point out how she described herself as a “progressive” leader and said the university’s record on faculty gender diversity “shameful.”

However, Letlow has set the record straight, explaining that DEI in the past “was introduced in higher education as something that could be a tool to encourage students, staff, faculty to work hard and go achieve the American dream.”

She further stated that she “quickly witnessed the left completely hijack any of those efforts and turn it into indoctrination of our students, Marxism, holding people down instead of lifting them up.”

In response, she “spent the last five years in Congress fighting against it.”

Former University of Louisiana Monroe President Nick Bruno praised Letlow, saying he is “one of her biggest fans” and that “it was the expectation of the [UL campus] presidents to embrace DEI within the system.”

President Donald Trump endorsed Letlow back in January even before she entered the Senate race. “Should she decide to enter this Race, Julia Letlow has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In another post on April 30, Trump blasted Cassidy for voting to impeach him during his first term and his efforts to block his nominee for surgeon general.

For months, Senator Bill Cassidy (of the GREAT State of Louisiana!), a very disloyal person whose “TRUMP” Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach “President Trump” on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam, has stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General. I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME! Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems. Casey, thank you for your service to our Nation!

The most recent Quantus Insights poll showed Letlow leading the primary field with 42 percent support, followed by state Treasurer John Fleming at 30 percent and Cassidy at 20 percent.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.