Trump Just Went on the Warpath Against This GOP Senator Over Surgeon General Nominee

President Donald Trump went scorched earth on Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) for trying to block his nomination for surgeon general and his vote for impeachment in 2021.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, the president called Cassidy “a very disloyal person whose ‘TRUMP’ Endorsement got him elected, but later voted to impeach ‘President Trump’ on what has now proven to be a total Hoax and Scam.”

He further stated that the senator “stood in the way of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Nominee, Casey Means, for the important position of U.S. Surgeon General.”

I nominated Casey, a strong MAHA Warrior, at the recommendation of Secretary Kennedy, who understands the MAHA Movement better than anyone, with perhaps the possible exception of ME! Nevertheless, despite Senator Cassidy’s intransigence and political games, Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems. Casey, thank you for your service to our Nation!

Cassidy, as chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has not scheduled the vote to move Means’ nomination to the full Senate, according to Politico. The senator faced opposition from other Republicans on the committee due to her stances on childhood vaccines, autism, abortion, and psychedelics.

From Reuters:

Republican committee Chairman Bill Cassidy, a physician and critic of Kennedy's anti-vaccine stance, on Wednesday challenged the 38-year-old non-practicing doctor about her past vaccine skepticism and pushed her to endorse broad childhood immunization programs, which she did not do. "I believe that vaccines are a key part ⁠of any infectious disease public health strategy," she said. "Anti-vaccine rhetoric has never been a part of my message." Means expressed support specifically for vaccination against measles, which has surged across the country to levels not seen in decades, and other diseases. She declined to disavow Kennedy's debunked belief that autism is linked to vaccines, saying individual vaccines have not been shown through science to cause autism, but that science evolves and cumulative use of vaccines should be studied. "Secretary Kennedy and the Trump administration continue to spread dangerous conspiracy theories of vaccines," Senator Bernie Sanders, the committee's top Democrat, said in the hearing. "I am having a hard time understanding how any of this will make America healthy." Asked about her previous comments that birth control is overused in the United States, Means said contraceptives should be accessible to all women, but patients should talk to their doctors about the risks of hormonal medications.

Advertisement

JUST NOW: President Trump exposes that #REPUBLICAN Sen. Bill Cassidy of #Louisiana has blocked RFK Jr. -aligned Surgeon General nominee Casey Means — for MONTHS.https://t.co/JHjlAeJyvF — Rattakat7 (@TigerSharkLover) April 30, 2026

Trump’s attack comes at a precarious moment for Cassidy as the most recent polling from Emerson College puts him in third place among likely Republican primary voters. Both Rep. Julia Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming are running ahead of Cassidy. Trump has endorsed Letlow, who is running neck and neck with Fleming.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.