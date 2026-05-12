Stacey Abrams Is in Hot Water Again

Georgia Republicans are ramping up an investigation into failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her voter outreach organization, New Georgia Project.

A state Senate committee issued subpoenas ordering Abrams, former New Georgia Project CEO Nsé Ufot and Abram’s former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo to appear at the Capitol on Friday. The probe centers on alleged campaign finance violations tied to her organization’s activities during the 2018 campaign, according to Fox News.

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@staceyabrams has been hit with a subpoena in Georgia’s campaign finance investigation tied to her 2018 run for governor.



State lawmakers are probing whether Abrams and groups connected to the New Georgia Project illegally coordinated election spending after the organization… — Erik Hoffmann (@TheErikHoffmann) May 12, 2026

State Sen. Greg Dolezal said, “This committee has a responsibility to follow the facts wherever they lead” and noted that “Georgia law requires transparency and accountability in our elections.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones emphasized that “No one is above the law in Georgia.”

A special committee of the #Georgia Senate has issued subpoenas to Stacy Abrams and others as part of its ongoing investigation into campaign finance law violations including their involvement with the New Georgia Project and affiliated groups.



The subpoenas follow… — GenXbarefootpost (@BarefootGenX) May 12, 2026

The Georgia Senate issued a press release in which it explained that the subpoenas “follow findings by the Georgia State Ethics Committee that the New Georgia Project and the New Georgia Project Action Fund violated Georgia campaign finance laws during the 2018 election cycle.”

Stacey Abrams’ political machine got hit with a record ethics fine. Today, subpoenas were issued demanding testimony under oath at the Georgia Capitol to get the full truth.https://t.co/7hFecMdZYC — Senator Greg Dolezal (@DolezalForGA) May 12, 2026

The organizations agreed to pay a $300,000 fine, the largest campaign finance penalty in the state’s history.

The state ethics commission alleged that the group acted as an illegal super PAC during Abram’s 2018 bid for governor. It raised $4.2 million in dark money and spent $3.2 million on campaign activities without disclosing it. The Georgia Senate voted in March 2025 to move forward with an investigation into Abrams and her organization, which shut down later in the year.

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