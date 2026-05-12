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Tipsheet

Stacey Abrams Is in Hot Water Again

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 12, 2026 12:45 PM
Stacey Abrams Is in Hot Water Again
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Georgia Republicans are ramping up an investigation into failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her voter outreach organization, New Georgia Project.

A state Senate committee issued subpoenas ordering Abrams, former New Georgia Project CEO Nsé Ufot and Abram’s former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo to appear at the Capitol on Friday. The probe centers on alleged campaign finance violations tied to her organization’s activities during the 2018 campaign, according to Fox News.

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State Sen. Greg Dolezal said, “This committee has a responsibility to follow the facts wherever they lead” and noted that “Georgia law requires transparency and accountability in our elections.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones emphasized that “No one is above the law in Georgia.”

The Georgia Senate issued a press release in which it explained that the subpoenas “follow findings by the Georgia State Ethics Committee that the New Georgia Project and the New Georgia Project Action Fund violated Georgia campaign finance laws during the 2018 election cycle.”

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2026 ELECTIONS GEORGIA REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE VOTER ID

The organizations agreed to pay a $300,000 fine, the largest campaign finance penalty in the state’s history.

The state ethics commission alleged that the group acted as an illegal super PAC during Abram’s 2018 bid for governor. It raised $4.2 million in dark money and spent $3.2 million on campaign activities without disclosing it. The Georgia Senate voted in March 2025 to move forward with an investigation into Abrams and her organization, which shut down later in the year.

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