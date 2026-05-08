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Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 08, 2026 3:45 PM
Kathy Hochul Gets Torn to Pieces Over Her 'Ghost Gun' Nonsense
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is getting pilloried on social media after she wrote a post demonizing so-called “ghost guns” and touting the state’s efforts to criminalize those who create them.

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“Ghost guns are the fastest-growing gun safety threat in the country,” she wrote on X. “They're built in basements and garages, untraceable by design. New York is stepping in to stop them. Every 3D printer sold in this state will be required to include software that blocks it from printing a firearm.”

For the uninitiated, a “ghost gun” is a firearm that one can build at home using separately purchased parts or kits instead of purchasing a finished, serialized firearm through a licensed dealer. They can be assembled with the kits or through 3d-printed parts. Unlike regular firearms, they typically do not have serial numbers and background checks are not required to purchase the parts.

Many gun enthusiasts purchase unfinished frames, receivers, and parts legally online and assemble them using basic tools. This is why gun control advocacy groups are doing their best to ban and/or regulate them.

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FIREARMS GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS NEW YORK SECOND AMENDMENT

New York has already targeted people for manufacturing their own firearms — even if they did not use 3d printers. Such was the case of Brooklyn native Dexter Taylor, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence in state prison for building rifles and pistols in his own home despite not having a criminal record.

The trial was a complete sham, with Judge Abena Darkeh admonishing Taylor and his lawyer not to bring up the Second Amendment in his defense. “Do not bring the Second Amendment into this courtroom,” she said, according to Taylor’s lawyer. “It doesn’t exist here, so you can’t argue Second Amendment. This is New York.”

Democrats seek to imprison those who manufacture their own guns because they do not have serial numbers. They argue that this makes it harder for police to solve homicides involving firearms.

Of course, the real reason is because they don’t want people owning guns, period. They especially don’t want people having firearms the government cannot track.

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Yet, despite what they claim, ghost guns represent a tiny percentage of weapons used to commit violent crimes. Only about 1.8 percent of ghost guns recovered by the authorities were linked to homicides. Yet, they use that number to ram through legislation aimed at punishing those who dare to possess them. It’s almost like the issue isn’t crime, but gun ownership itself, right?

Hopefully, gun rights groups kick into action and challenge these unconstitutional measures in court. They have had much success over recent years when it comes to striking down these laws. The ones Hochul is touting should get the same treatment.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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