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Tipsheet

Rutgers Pulls Commencement Speaker Over Anti-Israel Posts

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 07, 2026 4:45 PM
Rutgers Pulls Commencement Speaker Over Anti-Israel Posts
Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Rutgers University canceled a graduation speech scheduled to be given by a Rutgers engineering graduate after complaints about his social media posts supporting the Palestinians.

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Rami Elghandour, a tech entrepreneur, was set to speak at the School of Engineering ceremony on May 15. However, the dean informed him last week that the school was rescinding the invitation, according to The Guardian.

The dean said the cancellation was prompted by student complaints about his social media posts “opposed to their beliefs." He did not indicate how many students complained or which specific posts they took issue with.

Elghandour, who is the CEO of a biotech company, produced an Oscar-nominated film about a Palestinian girl who was killed in the Gaza Strip. He said the decision confused him because the university previously praised him. “What is most puzzling to me is that they champion me for my humanitarian views and now they’re canceling me for them.”

He hired a law firm to review his social media history, and they found no hate speech or violations of his company’s code of conduct. He said he told the dean the cancellation sent a “dangerous” message to students: “Don’t you dare speak up and say anything that you believe.”

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Rutgers cited an April 20 post on X in which Elghandour said Israel was committing genocide and “running dungeons where they train dogs to sexually assault prisoners.” 

Rutgers is not the only university to make a similar decision. Georgetown University Law Center announced that Morton Schapiro withdrew as its 2026 commencement speaker after students launched a petition criticizing him over opinion essays he wrote supporting Israel.

"I have presided over 28 commencements as a president and dean, and those ceremonies are about celebrating the graduates and their supporters. I was looking forward to giving a talk about humility and gratitude, but I don't want my presence to distract from the day's festivities,” he wrote in his withdrawal letter.

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