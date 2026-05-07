This Republican Governor Faces Recall Campaign, but It Probably Won't Work

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is facing a statewide recall effort after two Baton Rouge residents filed a petition with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday. This triggered a 180-day window for organizers of the campaign to gather hundreds of thousands of signatures from registered voters across each of the state’s parishes to force a recall election next year.

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Baton Rouge community advocate Marian Gbaiwon Hills, who led a prior recall campaign against East Baton Rough Parish mayor-president and vice chair Katilyn Stepter.

Supporters of the recall campaign say they are upset with Landry’s overall governing style more than a single isolated decision. The petition accuses the governor of a “pattern of action and statements that undermine fair representation, misalign priorities away from community needs, and emphasize punishment over meaningful solutions that address the root causes affecting Louisiana communities.”

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A recall petition for Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has officially been filed pic.twitter.com/jNU2QNsPAX — Not That JD (@jdfromthe504) May 4, 2026

However, there are specific policies and decisions that recall supporters have brought up. For starters, Landry’s decision to suspend the state’s House primary elections after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s congressional maps has been a source of consternation.

They also take issue with Landry’s support for eliminating Orleans Parish criminal clerk of court’s office and criminal justice reforms.

BREAKING | Gov. Jeff Landry is facing a recall petition — days after suspending Louisiana’s U.S. House primaries. Here’s what happens next: https://t.co/5DXgwEKS5Z



(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) pic.twitter.com/ovQM5KOKpA — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) May 5, 2026

Those seeking to remove Landry from office have a high mountain to climb. Under Louisiana law, recalling statewide elected officials isn’t easy. To oust a governor, organizers must obtain signatures from 20 percent of the state’s 2,504,416 registered voters, which amounts to about 500,883 to nearly 600,000 valid signatures. This must be accomplished within 180 days.

LOUISIANA: This is the link to the Facebook Group organizing the statewide recall effort for Louisiana governor Jeff Landry. All FAQs are here.



The organizers are asking for volunteer help in collecting 50,000 signatures in the next 3 months in EBR Parish and 600,000 statewide.… pic.twitter.com/CgYgf5a6u2 — g. (@GeauxGabrielle) May 6, 2026

Political analyst Jeremy Alford said the requirement is nearly impossible. "Most elections, you can't get that many people to show up to the voting booth,” he said.

It’s also worth noting that Landry remains politically strong in the state. A March poll commissioned by the Pelican Institute for Public Policy found that 43 percent of Louisianans approve of his job performance while 36 percent disapprove. About 22 percent were unsure.