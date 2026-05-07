This Republican Governor Faces Recall Campaign, but It Probably Won't Work

Guess Who Melted Down on CNN Regarding the FBI Raid on a Top VA Dem's Home
Guess Who Melted Down on CNN Regarding the FBI Raid on a Top...
So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act Decision, She Did This...
So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act...
Democratic Mayor of Charlotte Announces Resignation
Democratic Mayor of Charlotte Announces Resignation
The Democratic Party Is Dead, Long Live the Jacobins!
The Democratic Party Is Dead, Long Live the Jacobins!
Fairfax Prosecutor Steve Descano Responds to DOJ Probe, and Here's Why He's in Deep Trouble
Fairfax Prosecutor Steve Descano Responds to DOJ Probe, and Here's Why He's in...
Elizabeth Warren Once Sang a (D)ifferent Tune About the Fed Cutting Interest Rates
Elizabeth Warren Once Sang a (D)ifferent Tune About the Fed Cutting Interest Rates
The LA City Council Just Made Driving in the City More Dangerous
The LA City Council Just Made Driving in the City More Dangerous
VIP
Democrats Used to Think Jailing Their Political Opponents Was a Joke
Democrats Used to Think Jailing Their Political Opponents Was a Joke
Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Announces Another Major SNAP Fraud Arrest
Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia Announces Another Major SNAP Fraud Arrest
Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Just Lost Big in Court Over the Palisades Fire
Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Just Lost Big in Court Over the Palisades...
Spencer Pratt Dominated Last Night's L.A. Mayoral Debate
Spencer Pratt Dominated Last Night's L.A. Mayoral Debate
Police Apprehend Suspect in Mass Shooting at Oklahoma Campground
Police Apprehend Suspect in Mass Shooting at Oklahoma Campground
What Happens When Moms Are Missing
What Happens When Moms Are Missing
CalDOGE Bombshell: Taxpayer-Funded Group Uses Illegal Aliens to Campaign For This Top Democrat
CalDOGE Bombshell: Taxpayer-Funded Group Uses Illegal Aliens to Campaign For This Top Demo...
Tipsheet

This Republican Governor Faces Recall Campaign, but It Probably Won't Work

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 07, 2026 11:00 AM
This Republican Governor Faces Recall Campaign, but It Probably Won't Work
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is facing a statewide recall effort after two Baton Rouge residents filed a petition with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday. This triggered a 180-day window for organizers of the campaign to gather hundreds of thousands of signatures from registered voters across each of the state’s parishes to force a recall election next year.

Advertisement

Baton Rouge community advocate Marian Gbaiwon Hills, who led a prior recall campaign against East Baton Rough Parish mayor-president and vice chair Katilyn Stepter.

Supporters of the recall campaign say they are upset with Landry’s overall governing style more than a single isolated decision. The petition accuses the governor of a “pattern of action and statements that undermine fair representation, misalign priorities away from community needs, and emphasize punishment over meaningful solutions that address the root causes affecting Louisiana communities.”

However, there are specific policies and decisions that recall supporters have brought up. For starters, Landry’s decision to suspend the state’s House primary elections after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s congressional maps has been a source of consternation.

They also take issue with Landry’s support for eliminating Orleans Parish criminal clerk of court’s office and criminal justice reforms.

Those seeking to remove Landry from office have a high mountain to climb. Under Louisiana law, recalling statewide elected officials isn’t easy. To oust a governor, organizers must obtain signatures from 20 percent of the state’s 2,504,416 registered voters, which amounts to about 500,883 to nearly 600,000 valid signatures. This must be accomplished within 180 days.

Recommended

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Just Lost Big in Court Over the Palisades Fire Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOUISIANA POLLING

Political analyst Jeremy Alford said the requirement is  nearly impossible. "Most elections, you can't get that many people to show up to the voting booth,” he said.

It’s also worth noting that Landry remains politically strong in the state. A March poll commissioned by the Pelican Institute for Public Policy found that 43 percent of Louisianans approve of his job performance while 36 percent disapprove. About 22 percent were unsure.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Just Lost Big in Court Over the Palisades Fire Amy Curtis
So, After All of Ketanji Brown Jackson's Whining About the Voting Rights Act Decision, She Did This... Matt Vespa
The Democratic Party Is Dead, Long Live the Jacobins! Victor Davis Hanson
Spencer Pratt Dominated Last Night's L.A. Mayoral Debate Amy Curtis
Guess Who Melted Down on CNN Regarding the FBI Raid on a Top VA Dem's Home Matt Vespa
Democrats Say 'Heil Platner!' Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Just Lost Big in Court Over the Palisades Fire Amy Curtis
Advertisement