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Tipsheet

Welp, Looks Like Another Lawmaker Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 07, 2026 1:45 PM
Welp, Looks Like Another Lawmaker Is Accused of Sexual Misconduct
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards (NC-11) over allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate relationships with female staffers. 

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The investigation focuses on allegations that Edwards might have violated House rules that prohibit romantic entanglements between lawmakers and staff. 

A House Ethics Committee issued an authorization memo empowering investigators to look into “allegations involving Representative Chuck Edwards,” according to Axios. The memo did not lay out the specifics of the investigation.

The probe centers on allegations of sexual harassment and a potential long-term affair with a former staffer. Multiple news outlets reported that a witness came forward to the committee describing Edwards’ alleged inappropriate conduct. 

Edwards is accused of showering special attention on at least two female staffers who were in their 20s. The lawmaker is 65 years old. He allegedly gave them gifts, invited them to dinners, and involved them in social outings outside of work. The gifts included jewelry and a designer purse, according to WRAL. He allegedly invited one staffer to a White House Christmas party. A source told the outlet that Edwards’ conduct created an uncomfortable work environment for at least one of the women.

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GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NORTH CAROLINA

Another piece of this story centers on a three-page handwritten letter Edwards allegedly wrote to a young female staffer as she left his employ. Axios reported that the letter contained effusive and personal language, describing the staffer as “the most amazing woman” and saying, “Your kindness, encouragement, and light-heartedness have written a complex chapter in my heart that I will never stop reading.”

The lawmaker is also accused of taking a trip to Las Vegas with one of the women after she was no longer on his official staff. 

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Edwards has not denied writing the letter or buying gifts for his staffers. However, he has repudiated the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. “I have no reason to resign,” he said. “I have done nothing wrong.” He further dismissed reporting about the matter as “baseless allegations designed to impact the campaign driven by those who want to settle old political scores.”

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