Democratic Mayor of Charlotte Announces Resignation

The Democratic mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, announced her resignation on Thursday after serving in the position since 2017.

The mayor suggested she is stepping down so she can focus more on family, according to The Charlotte Observer.

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The five-term Democrat will resign June 30, spokesperson LaToya Evans said in a statement. Lyles will not run for another term in 2027, according to a news release. “Serving as Charlotte’s mayor has been the honor of my life,” Lyles said in a statement. “I am proud of our record navigating various challenges, strengthening our economy, investing in our neighborhoods, and building a foundation for Charlotte’s continued success during a time of rapid growth. Now, it is time for the next phase of my life, to spend more time with my grandchildren and for someone new to lead us forward.” The news release did not specify why she is leaving office. “As in all things politics, I am sure there will be speculation as to why I am making this decision now. Simply put, I am going to spend time with my grandchildren,” Lyles said. “Like many of us, I have missed some moments with them and intend to not miss anymore!” Some wondered whether Lyles, 73, would run for reelection in 2025. But she ultimately mounted a campaign and easily defeated her primary and general election opponents. Her departure is likely to trigger a crowded field of mayoral candidates in 2027.

Charlotte #Mayor Vi Lyles Announces Resignation Effective June 30, 2026.



In a surprise move, the city’s first Black woman mayor says she’s stepping down to spend more time with her grandchildren after nearly a decade in office. pic.twitter.com/aH2nTJNvAZ — The North Carolina Beat (@TheNCBeat) May 7, 2026

Lyles became mayor in 2017 after serving as mayor pro tem. She defeated incumbent Democrat Jennifer Roberts in the September primary and beat Republican Kenny Smith in the general election with about 59 percent of the vote. She was the first black woman to be elected mayor of Charlotte.

Lyles’ tenure centered on housing, transportation, public safety and economic development. She served five terms before announcing her resignation.

Her career did not include much in the way of controversy or scandal. But there was a kerfuffle centering on the city’s $305,000 separation agreement with Police Chief Johnny Jennings. The package included severance, a retroactive pay increase, a bonus, extra vacation days, and reimbursement for legal fees.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, the city's first Black female mayor, will resign effective June 30.

Here’s what she is saying: https://t.co/LlXTyfo0D2

Stay updated on this story with our app: https://t.co/4V7HLiEvUB pic.twitter.com/mUbtf1MePo — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) May 7, 2026

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The city approved the payment after he considered legal action after allegedly receiving threatening text messages from then-City Council member Tariq Bokhari. The councilmember allegedly threatened to get him fired.

This prompted Krista Bokhari, a Republican activist and wife of former councilmember Tariq Bokhari, to allege that Lyles and other city leaders concealed information about the severance package.

The city will now have to choose who will serve out the rest of Lyles’ term.

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