This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI
This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her...
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
This City Just Banned Meat From Advertisements
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
Rampant Antisemitism Is a Feature, Not a Bug, of Mamdani's Administration
So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Only Space
So Much for 'Diversity:' University of Toronto Turned Communal Prayer Room Into Muslim-Onl...
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary
Scott Jennings Shares His Thoughts on Indiana's Primary
'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner
'One of the Greats of Broadcast History.' President Trump Remembers Ted Turner
God’s Design Wasn’t Accidental
God’s Design Wasn’t Accidental
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State Senate
Dem House Hopeful Attacks Iowans After Backlash to Muslim Prayer Controversy in State...
VIP
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
What Makes an American, American? Justice Gorsuch Reminds Us of the Answer
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison...
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
To Katie Porter CA Fraud Is Just 'Political Theater'
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Medicaid Millionaires Are Hiding in Plain Sight
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Says FBI Lied to Obtain Warrant to Spy on 2016 Trump Campaign

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 06, 2026 1:45 PM
Kash Patel Says FBI Lied to Obtain Warrant to Spy on 2016 Trump Campaign
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

FBI Director Kash Patel said the Bureau lied to obtain warrants to spy on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

This has been an ongoing issue ever since it was revealed that forces within the FBI and other agencies sought to use their positions to prevent Trump from winning the election and also to disrupt his presidency.

Advertisement

From Fox News:

FBI Director Kash Patel accused the FBI of lying to obtain surveillance warrants to illegally spy on President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent first term.

Trump has long accused his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama of being ringleaders in an alleged spying conspiracy against his campaign, an allegation both have denied. Patel detailed the yearslong federal investigation into the alleged surveillance on the latest episode of "Hang Out with Sean Hannity."

"It took me two years of my life to prove the following: that a political party in the United States of America in the 21st century would go overseas and hire some bogus intelligence asset to manufacture fraudulent, fake, unverified information, funnel that to not just the intelligence community, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation," he said.

"And then take those packaged lies that they had paid for with campaign finance funds and go into a secret surveillance court and illegally spy on your opponent to be the president of the United States."

Patel's comments come as scrutiny intensifies over the federal government’s use of spying power and following Congress’ renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) for 45 days.

Section 702 of FISA permits authorized U.S. officials to collect phone calls and text messages of foreign targets, but in doing so can also capture Americans’ communications – a piece of legislation Trump strongly opposes.

Patel told Fox News that FISA warrants – some signed by former FBI Director James Comey – were used to illegally spy on Trump and top officials, including himself, during the 2016 campaign and in years that followed.

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FBI FOX NEWS KASH PATEL

"I was illegally spied on by the likes of Rod Rosenstein (former U.S. deputy attorney general) and Chris Wray (former FBI director) and 10 other staffers on the Hill and people who were elected to serve this country in the halls of Congress,” Patel said.

He noted that the warrants were later rescinded by the FISA court in 2018.

The Bureau’s spying operation against Trump prompted a national debate over how agencies use Section 702 to spy on American citizens without first obtaining warrants. Now, Congress is debating over whether to renew the provision as is or reform it.

National security hawks argue that the measure is necessary for monitoring terrorists, cyber threats, drug traffickers, and other foreign dangers. Conversely, civil liberties advocates argue that it empowers the federal government to incidentally collect Americans’ communications without seeking a warrant. 

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
MS NOW: The FBI Can’t Investigate Illegal Leaks Matt Vespa
Minnesota Democrats Circle the Wagons Around Ilhan Omar Amy Curtis
Steve Hilton Confronts Xavier Becerra Over Campaign Fund Scandal As Staffers Face Prison Time Dmitri Bolt
FBI Swarms Top Virginia Democrat's Office in Shocking Raid Jeff Charles
The Crazy New TikTok Trend That Terrifies Church of Scientology Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Reporter Suffered a Total Meltdown Over a Top VA Dem Having Her Office Raided by the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement