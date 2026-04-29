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Tipsheet

This Is What Luigi Mangione Had to Say About the WHCD Shooting

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 29, 2026 1:15 PM
This Is What Luigi Mangione Had to Say About the WHCD Shooting
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, chimed in on the Saturday shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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He released a statement through his attorneys condemning political violence in the wake of the shooting, according to The Hill.

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, issued a statement this week decrying political violence in the wake of an assassination attempt on President Trump.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, is accused of trying to assassinate Trump and members of his Cabinet at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner Saturday. The plot was foiled before he could get past a Secret Service checkpoint.

Mangione — through his attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo — rejected attempts from people outside the case to connect him to political violence following Thompson’s death.

“As we have stated before in multiple public court filings, Mr. Mangione does not support violent actions and does not condone past or future political violence. These repeated attempts to connect him to unrelated acts or to insinuate that he condones or supports these acts are irresponsible, dangerous and prejudicial,” Agnifilo said in the statement.

Mangione was previously linked to the “radical left” in a White House press release last year. His attorney said at the time it was “part of a greater political narrative that has no place in any criminal case, especially one where the death penalty is at stake.”

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CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

This is not the first time Mangione’s name has come up in relation to an act of political violence. Earlier this month, the authorities arrested a 20-year-old Texas man named Daniel Moreno-Gama, who is accused of traveling to San Francisco to kill OpenAI CEO Sam Altman because he believed artificial intelligence poses a threat to humanity.

He hurled a Molotov cocktail at a gate outside Altman’s home before traveling to OpenAI’s headquarters to threaten more violence. Investigators say the suspect referenced Mangione in message exchanges before the assault.

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Meanwhile, Mangione’s federal and state trials have been delayed. His New York trial has been moved from June 8 to September 8. His federal trial shifted from September to October. 

Federal prosecutors said in February that they would not appeal a court’s ruling blocking the death penalty in the federal case. Mangione pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

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