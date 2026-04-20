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This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 20, 2026 2:30 PM
This Republican Just Introduced the 'Mamdani Act' – Here's What It Will Do
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) plans to introduce a bill named after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani that would target immigrants tied to Communist or radical Islamist organizations.

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The bill, which was provided to Breitbart News, seeks to prevent people with radical political affiliations from entering the country.

According to the bill text, Roy would amend existing immigration law to prohibit the admission and naturalization of any alien who is or was a member of, affiliated with, or advocates or advocated for a Chinese communist party, communist party, socialist party, Islamic fundamentalist party, or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate thereof), domestic or foreign.

The legislation would also apply to any alien who is or was affiliated with, or who advocates or advocated for, any organization that advocates socialism, communism, Chinese communism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism.

The bill would also create new grounds for deportation. Under the legislation, an alien could be removed from the United States if he has engaged, is engaged, or at any time after admission engages in advocacy for communism, Chinese communism, socialism, Marxism, or Islamic fundamentalism; writes, distributes, circulates, prints, displays, possesses, or publishes any written, electronic, or printed matter that advocates those ideologies or that is on behalf of or advocates for such parties; or is, has been, or becomes a member of or affiliated with such parties or organizations.

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COMMUNISM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ISLAM MARXISM TEXAS

“Why do we continue to import people who hate us?” Roy said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Not just for the last six years, but for the last 60 years, our immigration system has been cynically used to disadvantage Americans workers’ competitiveness in favor of mass-importing the third world.”

The lawmaker noted that the influx of immigrants “has not just led to higher crime and lower wages, but also the promulgation of hostile ideologies fundamentally opposed to American values.”

“By targeting the Red-Green Alliance, this legislation deploys new tools to fight back against the Marxist and Islamist advance that has devastated Europe and has now arrived on our doorstep, especially in my home state of Texas,” Roy added.

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Rep. Roy has long insisted that radical Islam and sharia law are incompatible with the Constitution. He helped to launch the “Sharia Free America Caucus” in December to promote bills such as barring foreigners who adhere to sharia law from entering the United States and designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.

He vowed to defend “the rule of law and Western Civilization against Islamists who threaten it.”

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