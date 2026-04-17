Ilhan Omar Praises High-Profile Former MAGA Figures for Breaking With Trump

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-05) praised high-profile conservative figures for breaking with President Donald Trump and urged Democrats to welcome them into the anti-Trump movement.

Advertisement

The lawmaker made an appearance on the Pod Save America podcast on Sunday and discussed how people like podcasters Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, along with former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have turned against the president over the past year.

The host asked how Omar believes Democrats should respond to folks on the right who abandoned Trump. “Do you work with these kind of disaffected MAGA voices? Do we build a bigger tent to try to win in November? How are you thinking about it?” he asked.

Omar responded by saying, “I think as Americans, it is really important for us to work together for the preservation of everything that is good in our country and to support leaders that we can trust to safeguard what is good about our country.”

The lawmaker continued, “And I believe the thing that has been very fascinating, especially about Marjorie and Candace, is that they are not just coming out like the other ones that you'd mentioned where they're saying this action is wrong, right? They're saying, ‘I am done with you.’”

Omar went on to state that Democrats “should give them credit for that.”

The fact that they've had this wake-up call to finally seeing this con man, this corrupt, chaotic man for what he is. The fact that they understand that he never really had any principles outside of uplifting his ego. They finally understand that his run for the presidency has never really been about America or, you know, keeping with the traditions of what it means to be a president of the United States and moving this country forward. It was always about “how do I enrich myself.” It was always about grievance politics, where he was upset that Obama was mocking him. You know, it was all about these other things. It was never about Putting America first. It was never about having coherent policies.

“So, the fact that they have gotten off the sycophant train and are saying ‘you know, we trusted the wrong person, we are sorry for that, and we need all of you to wake up to the fact that you’ve also trusted the wrong person,’ I think it is an important thing for us to put our arms around and say, ‘yes, then now let’s figure out how do we save our country from the disaster that this man is creating,’” Omar concluded.

NEW: Rep Ilhan Omar (D-SOMALIA) said the left should "put our arms around" Marjorie Taylor Greene, Candace Owens & Tucker Carlson now that they have turned on President Trump because "it is really important for us to work together." pic.twitter.com/pxX7eC5RRc — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 15, 2026

Owens, Carlson, and Greene broke with Trump over foreign policy — especially his support for Israel and the war in Iran. They have become key leaders in an “America First” faction that split off from the MAGA movement.

Owens recently argued that “The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked” to remove Trump from office because “He is a genocidal lunatic.”

Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against military incursion in the Middle East and accused Trump of being “complicit in the act of war.” Greene blasted the AMGA movement for supporting warrantless surveillance on American citizens. She also called out Trump when he seemed to threaten to wipe out Iranian civilization.

Advertisement

Trump hit back against the trio, along with podcasters Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones, saying “they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.