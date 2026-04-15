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Tipsheet

What Democrats Are Trying to Do to Pete Hegseth Shows How Unserious They Are

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 15, 2026 12:30 PM
What Democrats Are Trying to Do to Pete Hegseth Shows How Unserious They Are
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

House Democrats on Wednesday filed articles of impeachment against War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The articles of impeachment include five separate charges related to the Signal chat leak last year, the war in Iran, and alleged “abuse of power.”

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Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari (AZ-03), who filed the articles, released a video on X announcing the move. “What we have seen out of the Trump administration over this weekend has been absolutely horrifying and gut-wrenching,” she said. “The threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure and the entire country of Iran are unreal and apocalyptic.”

Today, Donald Trump said, quote, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night." That was his quote. Quote, "Iran is a country of 90 million people. Threatening them with annihilation is a monstrous war crime and puts them and American service members and Americans at grave risk.

The lawmaker further stated that the war “only serves the interests of the Islamic Republic regime, further entrenching their power, providing them with a convenient boogeyman while punishing the civilian population.”

“As a chief enabler of this illegal war, Pete Hegseth is responsible for directing this insane military action against Iran, which has already killed thousands of civilians, led to the unnecessary deaths of American service members, and displaced over a million people in the region,” the lawmaker continued. “That's why I'm introducing articles of impeachment against Hegseth for repeatedly violating his oath of office and the Constitution, including the disregard of Congress and willful targeting of civilian infrastructure in Iran.”

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY IRAN MILITARY PETE HEGSETH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The impeachment resolution focuses on five key issues: military action against Iran without congressional approval, alleged harm to civilians, mishandling of sensitive information, blocking congressional oversight, and conduct damaging to the Pentagon’s reputation. Several other Democratic lawmakers co-sponsored the resolution.

A Pentagon spokesperson criticized the move as a Democratic ploy to “make headlines” by engaging in performative politics, according to Axios.

This is not the first time Democrats have tried to impeach Hegseth. Last year, Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar (MI-13) announced his intention to introduce articles of impeachment against the War Secretary. His resolution also centered on Signalgate, but also the military strikes against Venezuelan boats in the Caribbean.

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Hegseth recently said the United States is working on a deal to end the war in Iran but is prepared to escalate if the negotiations fall through. He touted the military action against the Iranian regime as a “historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield” that has crippled Iran’s military. He suggested that U.S. forces would “hang around” in the region after a ceasefire agreement is reached.

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