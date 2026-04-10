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Tipsheet

Men Will Automatically Be Registered for the Military Draft by December

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 10, 2026 12:45 PM
Men Will Automatically Be Registered for the Military Draft by December
AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The federal government will start automatically enrolling eligible American males into the military draft pool by December.

Currently, males between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to sign themselves up for the draft. However, the Selective Service System submitted a proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30 after Congress authorized the change in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

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However, this does not mean the military plans to conduct a draft in the near future. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in March that a draft is “not part of the current plan right now.”

Under the current system men must self-register within 30 days of their 18th birthday. Those who fail to do this might not be eligible for federal programs and could face fines of up to $250,000 or up to five years in prison.

Registration rates dropped in recent years after the option to register was removed from federal student loan forms in 2022. These signups accounted for almost 25 percent of all registrations. Women will remain exempt from registering for the draft.

Supporters of the change say it’s a straightforward administrative fix that will save money and boost compliance. Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) when she argued for the change in May 2024, said it would “allow us to rededicate resources — basically that means money — towards [readiness] and towards mobilization … rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

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MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Critics say the change was pushed through without being subject to public scrutiny. A coalition of organizations opposing the policy issued a joint statement in March 2026 arguing that “The change to ‘automatic’ registration was enacted with no hearings, no debate, and no budget review.”

Opponents also point out that pulling personal data from a wide range of federal databases could threaten privacy. 

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