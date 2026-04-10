Men Will Automatically Be Registered for the Military Draft by December

The federal government will start automatically enrolling eligible American males into the military draft pool by December.

Currently, males between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to sign themselves up for the draft. However, the Selective Service System submitted a proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs on March 30 after Congress authorized the change in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

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Automatic registration for US military draft coming by end of 2026. Hey magaMORONS, is that what you voted for? https://t.co/ktAMZtskJ6 — LSP 🌊 (@lsposner) April 10, 2026

However, this does not mean the military plans to conduct a draft in the near future. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in March that a draft is “not part of the current plan right now.”

Under the current system men must self-register within 30 days of their 18th birthday. Those who fail to do this might not be eligible for federal programs and could face fines of up to $250,000 or up to five years in prison.

Automatic registration into Selective Service was mandated in December 2025, when President Donald Trump signed into law the fiscal year 2026 NDAA. https://t.co/0PIrnpb5mq — Military Times (@MilitaryTimes) April 8, 2026

Registration rates dropped in recent years after the option to register was removed from federal student loan forms in 2022. These signups accounted for almost 25 percent of all registrations. Women will remain exempt from registering for the draft.

Supporters of the change say it’s a straightforward administrative fix that will save money and boost compliance. Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06) when she argued for the change in May 2024, said it would “allow us to rededicate resources — basically that means money — towards [readiness] and towards mobilization … rather than towards education and advertising campaigns driven to register people.”

Who knew that on December 18,2025 Trump signed a bill so males from the ages of 18-26 will no longer have to self register for Selective Service (The Draft) because it will be an automatic registration instead since The Government already has all their information on file already pic.twitter.com/ngxkhYzaEJ — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 20, 2026

Critics say the change was pushed through without being subject to public scrutiny. A coalition of organizations opposing the policy issued a joint statement in March 2026 arguing that “The change to ‘automatic’ registration was enacted with no hearings, no debate, and no budget review.”

Opponents also point out that pulling personal data from a wide range of federal databases could threaten privacy.