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Tipsheet

Iran Is Already Violating Trump's Ceasefire Demands

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 10, 2026 11:45 AM
Iran Is Already Violating Trump's Ceasefire Demands
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

Even though President Donald Trump agreed to extend his deadline by two weeks, Iran has still not reopened the Strait of Hormuz as he demanded.

If the regime continues its blockade of the waterway, it could prompt President Trump to reconsider the extension.

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CNBC reported that the strait remains closed to normal shipping even after the truce took effect. The ceasefire framework allowed Iran and Oman to impose transit fees on ships using the waterway, which has raised even more fears about global energy and shipping. About 20 percent of the world’s oil is transported through the strait, according to Reuters.

Freight analysts told CNBC that shipping through the strait has not increased as Iran declared it would not allow more than 15 vessels per day to pass through. About 230 oil tankers wait inside the Persian Gulf for the regime to allow them through.

ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber wrote in a LinkedIn post, “This moment requires clarity. So let’s be clear: the Strait of Hormuz is not open. Access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled. Iran has made clear — through both its statements and actions — that passage is subject to permission, conditions and political leverage. That is not freedom of navigation. That is coercion.”

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DONALD TRUMP ENERGY IRAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The Strait of Hormuz has traditionally been treated as an international waterway where no countries imposed tolls on passing ships. However, Iran and Oman are taking advantage of the war to disrupt global trade — and make money off of it.

Iranian officials said the income would go toward paying for postwar reconstruction after the U.S. and Israel pummeled military targets in the region. The fees vary depending on the type of ship, its cargo, and other factors.

President Trump has pushed for reopening the Strait of Hormuz without limitations or tolls as part of the ceasefire agreement. The White House emphasized that Iran’s restrictions do not meet that standard. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The immediate priority of the president is the reopening of the strait without limitations, whether in the form of tolls or otherwise.”

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Vice President JD Vance is headed to Pakistan to participate in negotiations to end the conflict. He said if the Iranians “are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” but “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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