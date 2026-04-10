Iran Is Already Violating Trump's Ceasefire Demands

Even though President Donald Trump agreed to extend his deadline by two weeks, Iran has still not reopened the Strait of Hormuz as he demanded.

If the regime continues its blockade of the waterway, it could prompt President Trump to reconsider the extension.

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CNBC reported that the strait remains closed to normal shipping even after the truce took effect. The ceasefire framework allowed Iran and Oman to impose transit fees on ships using the waterway, which has raised even more fears about global energy and shipping. About 20 percent of the world’s oil is transported through the strait, according to Reuters.

Freight analysts told CNBC that shipping through the strait has not increased as Iran declared it would not allow more than 15 vessels per day to pass through. About 230 oil tankers wait inside the Persian Gulf for the regime to allow them through.

Here's the latest news in one concise tweet (under 280 chars):

"Breaking: Fragile US-Iran ceasefire strains as Trump accuses Iran of poor Strait of Hormuz management & toll demands. Israel strikes Lebanon (250+ dead). US March CPI surges to 3.3% YoY on energy spike. Vance heads t — Darling Peacock (@Darling36768258) April 10, 2026

ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber wrote in a LinkedIn post, “This moment requires clarity. So let’s be clear: the Strait of Hormuz is not open. Access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled. Iran has made clear — through both its statements and actions — that passage is subject to permission, conditions and political leverage. That is not freedom of navigation. That is coercion.”

The Strait of Hormuz has traditionally been treated as an international waterway where no countries imposed tolls on passing ships. However, Iran and Oman are taking advantage of the war to disrupt global trade — and make money off of it.

Iranian officials said the income would go toward paying for postwar reconstruction after the U.S. and Israel pummeled military targets in the region. The fees vary depending on the type of ship, its cargo, and other factors.

NEW: Just one oil tanker has transited the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours, two days into Trump's ceasefire whose entire premise was Iran reopening the strait.



Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of UAE state oil company ADNOC, said today the strait "is not open" and that 180 oil tankers… pic.twitter.com/MPZaAVylv0 — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 10, 2026

President Trump has pushed for reopening the Strait of Hormuz without limitations or tolls as part of the ceasefire agreement. The White House emphasized that Iran’s restrictions do not meet that standard. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The immediate priority of the president is the reopening of the strait without limitations, whether in the form of tolls or otherwise.”

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Vice President JD Vance is headed to Pakistan to participate in negotiations to end the conflict. He said if the Iranians “are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” but “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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