Pam Bondi Faces Bipartisan Contempt Threat

Members of Congress have threatened to hold former Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt if she refuses to testify about her handling of the Epstein Files.

This comes after the Justice Department informed the House Oversight Committee that Bondi will not appear for her April 14 deposition, which was scheduled to be a sworn, closed-door meeting as part of the committee’s investigation, NBC News reported.

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This comes just days after President Donald Trump fired Bondi. The Justice Department argues that the subpoena no longer applies because she was called to testify in her official capacity as attorney general. However, lawmakers responded by saying she is still required to testify and could face contempt charges if she doesn’t.

From Deseret News:

Bondi was subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee last month after five Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in advancing the motion. However, the date was never confirmed by Bondi, and DOJ officials now say she doesn’t need to fulfill the request after being removed from her position. The subpoena effort was led by Rep. Nancy Mace, one of the four Republicans who joined Democrats to force a vote on compelling the DOJ to release all materials related to its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department began publishing materials earlier this year, but Mace has accused the agency of removing some documents after they were initially released. “Pam Bondi cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General,” Mace, R-S.C., said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title. She will still have to appear before the Oversight Committee for a sworn deposition. The American people deserve answers, and we expect her to appear as soon as a new date is set.”

If Pam Bondi's deposition is rescheduled in a timely manner, we do not need to jump to hold her in contempt.



However, if she refuses to appear, it will be the only option.



America wants answers. pic.twitter.com/ET0XRpSUsg — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 9, 2026

The panel voted to compel Bondi’s testimony as part of its review of the Justice Department’s compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The subpoena passed after five Republicans joined with Democrats to approve it.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42) is the leading voice threatening to hold Bondi in contempt. He accused her of trying to sidestep a legal obligation that did not disappear when she lost her job.

The subpoena motion that was read on the Committee floor was addressed to "Pam Bondi." Period.



It doesn't matter if she's the AG or not. She must come testify before our Committee, or she will face contempt charges. pic.twitter.com/eXtwcOl8iY — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 9, 2026

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace (SC-01), who also backed the subpoena, pointed out that she can’t get out of testifying because she was called by her name, not just her title.

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Lawmakers on both sides criticized the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files, citing missed deadlines, excessive redactions, and failure to protect victims’ identities.

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