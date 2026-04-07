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Tipsheet

Iran Cuts Off All Communication With US as Trump's Deadline Looms

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 07, 2026 2:45 PM
Iran Cuts Off All Communication With US as Trump's Deadline Looms
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Iran halted direct communications with the United States just hours before President Donald Trump’s deadline.

Trump on Sunday issued an ultimatum to the Iranian regime, threatening to bomb its energy infrastructure and bridges if it refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and work out a peace agreement.

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Tehran appears to believe the president is bluffing or that it can sustain the escalated bombing campaign Trump declared.

Initially, negotiations between Washington and Tehran appeared to be on the right track, but now, Trump might be forced to follow through on his threat. 

Iran International, the regime’s state-run media, along with regional officials, said Iran has cut off “direct” communication with Washington while still speaking with ceasefire mediators. Iranian leaders and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) framed the freeze as a response to Trump’s threats. They warned that they could retaliate against U.S. and allied energy assets “beyond the region.”

Still, a senior U.S. official told Fox News that negotiators remain “absolutely in touch” with Tehran and described the talks as “positive.” They noted that “If we get lucky, we will have something by the end of the day.”

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP ENERGY IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

Meanwhile, Trump has not backed down on his threats. In a Tuesday post on Truth Social, he declared, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

The looming deadline is at the center of the standoff. The regime has until 8 p.m. Eastern to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the promised escalation in bombardments.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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