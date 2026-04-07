Here's What Voters are Most Concerned About Heading Into the Midterms

The 2026 midterm elections are drawing closer and voters across the country are making clear what they are most concerned about as the field takes shape.

Even further, Democratic and Republican voters seem to diverge on their priorities this year, according to several polls.

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With all 435 House seats and 34 Senate seats on the ballot, both parties are scrambling to craft winning messaging strategies to appeal to the electorate.

At the top of the list is the economy. A Fox News poll released in January showed almost four in 10 voters citing the economy in general (19 percent) or prices (17 percent) as their top issue. The same survey shows Democrats with a 14-point advantage on affordability and a 21-point edge on health care, which seems to suggest voters do not trust the GOP to ease their economic burdens at the moment.

Trump and the GOP have a big problem for 2026.



Nearly half of voters say either "jobs and the economy" or "prices and inflation" are the # 1 issue facing the country today.



And these "affordability voters" favor Dems by 12 points in the generic ballot https://t.co/mybrYz9rPO pic.twitter.com/3J43jgKX0I — G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) December 12, 2025

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) acknowledged this reality and issued a warning to his party. "We're not going to win the midterm by going to the American people and saying, 'Look, we passed 11 out of 12 appropriations bills and we confirmed all of President Trump's nominees,'" he told The Hill.

He pointed out that voters are “worried about the cost of living. … In their minds, they’re tired of selling blood plasma to go grocery shopping.”

. @SenJohnKennedy says FOX poll showing Dems have a 14 point advantage on affordability is correct, and he's worried about losing GOP majorities in the midterms:



SEN JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, look, I think that poll was correct... They're worried about the cost of living.… pic.twitter.com/jJO9Ev9JFE — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 1, 2026

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the New York Times last year, “The primary issues we will focus our campaign on are expenses, employment, and health care. These matters impact everyday individuals in every state.”

Other than the economy, many Americans are concerned about the state of democracy. An NBC News poll showed that 26 percent of voters said “threats to democracy” was their single top concern. This comes as Republicans are trying to pass the SAVE America Act, a bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries slammed the bill in an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union in February. “What Donald Trump wants to do is try to nationalize the election,” he said. “Translation: steal it. And we’re not going to let it happen.”

Republican and Democratic voters have some issues in common, but they diverge on other topics. A Marist Poll conducted in November showed 69 percent of Democratic voters and 62 percent of Independent voters citing lowering prices as the most important priority. However, Republican voters were a bit more divided, with 40 percent putting prices at the top of the list and 34 percent citing immigration as the most important issue.

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Still, it is clear that the old maxim, “it’s the economy, stupid,” is still in play in 2026. Many people are struggling to make ends meet because of inflation, which means they are paying more at the grocery store and gas pump. The party manages to convince the public that they will alleviate these problems will be the one who wins in the midterms.