This State Just Passed Another Law Infringing on the Second Amendment

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a bill that would tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns to prevent residents from manufacturing their own firearms.

This is the state’s latest effort to crack down on gun rights in response to the rise of unserialized guns that people can build at home.

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From The Seattle Medium:

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Osman Salahuddin of the 48th Legislative District, expands existing gun safety laws by regulating both the manufacturing process and the digital blueprints used to produce firearms outside traditional legal channels. Lawmakers say the measure reflects growing concern over how quickly technology has outpaced existing regulations. Ghost guns are unserialized firearms that can be assembled at home without background checks, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace. Advances in 3D printing technology and the widespread availability of digital design files have accelerated their production, raising concerns about access among minors and other prohibited individuals. The law updates Washington’s approach to these emerging threats by addressing both the tools and instructions used to produce untraceable weapons. It prohibits the unlawful manufacturing of firearms, frames and receivers using 3D printers or CNC milling machines, and restricts the distribution of digital gun-making code while preserving lawful activity by federally licensed manufacturers.

“Our laws must keep pace with technology,” Salahuddin said. “No child or prohibited person should be able to bypass a background check with a downloaded file and a printer. This bill protects communities while respecting responsible, legal gun ownership.”

Anti-gunners, of course, love this law and are singing its praises. Everytown for Gun Safety hailed the measure as “landmark” legislation.

The bill is designed to update the state’s gun laws by regulating the manufacturing process and the digital blueprints used to produce personal firearms. The measure outlaws the “unlawful” manufacturing of firearms, frames, and receivers using 3D printers or CNC milling machines.

Supporters argue that bringing these firearms under the same standards as traditional firearms, the law would make sure investigators are no longer at a loss when they discover untraceable guns at crime scenes.

“Our laws must keep pace with technology,” State Rep. Osman Salahuddin said. “No child or prohibited person should be able to bypass a background check with a downloadable file and a printer. This bill protects communities while respecting responsible, legal gun ownership.”

Halle Norenburg of University of Washington Students Demand Action pointed out that “Young people across Washington have grown up practicing lockdown drills and living with the reality of gun violence, all while watching technology make it easier to access dangerous weapons.”

Critics argue that the bill goes far beyond stopping violent crime. They say the bill is overly broad and would criminalize general-purpose 3D printer owners by sweeping up tools and files used for non-firearm projects.

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The truth is that this bill is designed to target gun ownership. While people like Norenburg claim the measure will curtail mass shootings, the truth is that there have been no mass shootings carried out by an assailant using a ghost gun.

This bill will target responsible people who choose to manufacture their own firearms — not criminals seeking to victimize other people.

There is undoubtedly a legal challenge coming. Gun rights groups will likely file lawsuits to strike down the law — and they will probably succeed thanks to the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The decision mandates that any gun control law must fit the country’s historical tradition of gun regulation. This measure goes far beyond laws passed during the founding era or the early 19th century, which means that eventually, most, if not all of the law’s provisions will be declared unconstitutional.

The question is: How many people will face prison time before this happens?

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