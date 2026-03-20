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Tipsheet

Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 20, 2026 2:15 PM
Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Actor and martial arts legend Chuck Norris passed away on Thursday and social media is full of people mourning and sharing hilarious “Chuck Norris” facts in remembrance.

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But, since Norris was a Republican, the usual leftist ghouls came out to celebrate his demise because he committed the unpardonable sin of not being a Democrat.

Many users posted on X, mocking Norris and slamming him for his support of President Donald Trump.

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Norris passed away at the age of 86 after being hospitalized in Hawaii for a “medical emergency.” He became a Hollywood star and cultural icon in the 1970s. 

Norris had previously supported the Democratic Party, but switched to the GOP by 2007, saying the party had gone too far to the left and that Republicans were more in line with the policies Democrats supported 40 years ago. He supported Republican candidates like Mike Huckabee and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in later election cycles.

He eventually became an outspoken supporter of President Trump and even wrote an op-ed praising his leadership.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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