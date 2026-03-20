Chuck Norris Is Dead, So You Already Know How the Left Is Reacting

Actor and martial arts legend Chuck Norris passed away on Thursday and social media is full of people mourning and sharing hilarious “Chuck Norris” facts in remembrance.

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But, since Norris was a Republican, the usual leftist ghouls came out to celebrate his demise because he committed the unpardonable sin of not being a Democrat.

Many users posted on X, mocking Norris and slamming him for his support of President Donald Trump.

Chuck Norris was a shit person.

He was MAGA, Zionist, went on a homophobic rant about the Boy Scouts because they were no longer excluding gay scouts, and ascribed to the racist birther conspiracy theory about Obama.



Great martial artist. Shit person.



Rest in piss pic.twitter.com/CQtEGpgZ8R — Roy Sholay 🇲🇺🦤 (@ephemeral1107) March 20, 2026

Chuck Norris weird MAGA ass croaked? GOOD pic.twitter.com/lq541gu5kO — JOLLYBoy Carter🎅🏾 (@YallQunt) March 20, 2026

Before posting about Chuck Norris we need to remember that he was a huge Israel advocate, supported banning gay marriage, endorsed the sexual predator Roy Moore and, in all honesty, was not that great of a human being.

He's a reminder that actors are not always their characters. — MadMoai (tiki) 🗿 (@MadOldMoai) March 20, 2026

MAGA Chuck Norris died. 'nuff said. Who cares? MAGA cried happy tears when Democrats or anti-Trump people (Rob Reiner) died but yet THEY get offended when the shoe is on the other foot? Get tossed! He's 1 less MAGA! — LadyGhost (@LadyGage13) March 20, 2026

Norris passed away at the age of 86 after being hospitalized in Hawaii for a “medical emergency.” He became a Hollywood star and cultural icon in the 1970s.

Norris had previously supported the Democratic Party, but switched to the GOP by 2007, saying the party had gone too far to the left and that Republicans were more in line with the policies Democrats supported 40 years ago. He supported Republican candidates like Mike Huckabee and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in later election cycles.

He eventually became an outspoken supporter of President Trump and even wrote an op-ed praising his leadership.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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