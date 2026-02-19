VIP
Top Military Officials Say Trump Could Be Days Away From Striking Iran

February 19, 2026
Top Military Officials Say Trump Could Be Days Away From Striking Iran
The United States may be just days away from launching airstrikes on Iran after new reports suggest that the U.S. military is in position to begin hitting targets as soon as this weekend.

President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision, but the signs seem to point toward a military intervention against the regime over its nuclear program and bloody crackdowns on protesters.

CNN reported on Wednesday that senior national security officials briefed the president in the White House Situation Room this week. They told him that with military assets in position, he could approve strikes at any moment. In fact, they said the airstrikes could come “as soon as Saturday,” according to CBS News.

Meanwhile, Israel is already acting as if a broader regional war could be on the horizon. Multiple reports revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the nation’s Home Front Command and emergency services to prepare for a possible war with Iran. This would include the potential for large-scale missile attacks on Israeli cities if Trump follows through on his threats against the Iranian regime.

Iran appears to be gearing up for U.S. airstrikes. The regime is working quickly to conceal and protect critical components of its nuclear program. Recent commercial satellite images show Iran building new roofs and coverings over damaged buildings at nuclear sites that U.S. and Israeli forces struck in June 2025.

Reuters reported that Iran has constructed a concrete shield over a sensitive military facility and buried tunnel entrances at a complex related to its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Trump sent a carrier strike force to the Persian Gulf while threatening to attack the Iranian regime, which has been reeling from nationwide protests against the regime. Tens of thousands of Iranians have been in the streets since late December, calling for the overthrow of the government.

The regime’s security forces have responded to the protests with brutality, opening fire on civilians and arresting them. Trump stated repeatedly that if the regime continues killing protesters, it would result in a U.S. military intervention.

