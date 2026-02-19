Top Military Officials Say Trump Could Be Days Away From Striking Iran

The United States may be just days away from launching airstrikes on Iran after new reports suggest that the U.S. military is in position to begin hitting targets as soon as this weekend.

President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision, but the signs seem to point toward a military intervention against the regime over its nuclear program and bloody crackdowns on protesters.

CNN reported on Wednesday that senior national security officials briefed the president in the White House Situation Room this week. They told him that with military assets in position, he could approve strikes at any moment. In fact, they said the airstrikes could come “as soon as Saturday,” according to CBS News.

Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei should be "very worried" over its nuclear program.



"We wiped out those beautiful B-2 bombers... went in and they hit their target. Every single bomb and obliterated it," he said about June 2025's airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/GThB8SdBGc — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) February 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Israel is already acting as if a broader regional war could be on the horizon. Multiple reports revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the nation’s Home Front Command and emergency services to prepare for a possible war with Iran. This would include the potential for large-scale missile attacks on Israeli cities if Trump follows through on his threats against the Iranian regime.

Iranische Opposition: Der Schah-Sohn ist kein Hoffnungsträger

von Daniel Bax in TAZ

Die Menschen in #Iran brauchen unsere Solidarität. Auf Reza Pahlavi zu setzen, der von rechtsextremen Kräften unterstützt wird, ist der falsche Weg. #No2Pahlavihttps://t.co/TnMR9CZ5z1 — Javad Dabiran (@JavadDabiran) February 18, 2026

Iran appears to be gearing up for U.S. airstrikes. The regime is working quickly to conceal and protect critical components of its nuclear program. Recent commercial satellite images show Iran building new roofs and coverings over damaged buildings at nuclear sites that U.S. and Israeli forces struck in June 2025.

Reuters reported that Iran has constructed a concrete shield over a sensitive military facility and buried tunnel entrances at a complex related to its nuclear program.

Earlier this month, Trump sent a carrier strike force to the Persian Gulf while threatening to attack the Iranian regime, which has been reeling from nationwide protests against the regime. Tens of thousands of Iranians have been in the streets since late December, calling for the overthrow of the government.

The regime’s security forces have responded to the protests with brutality, opening fire on civilians and arresting them. Trump stated repeatedly that if the regime continues killing protesters, it would result in a U.S. military intervention.

