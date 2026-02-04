Trump Said Iran's Supreme Leader 'Should Be Very Worried'...and Now Nuke Talks Are Back on

President Donald Trump had a serious warning for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a recent interview.

While speaking with a reporter in the White House, Trump indicated that Khamenei should be “very worried” as it tries to rebuild its nuclear program and continues its brutality against protesters.

Advertisement

The reporter noted that Iranian protesters have been questioning whether the U.S. will take action against the regime after it killed thousands of people who took to the streets in late December to oppose the regime’s policies. “Do we still have their back?” the reporter asked.

“Well, we've had their back,” Trump said. And look, that country is a mess right now because of us. We went in, we wiped out their nuclear.”

Trump continued, noting that “if we didn’t take out that nuclear—we wouldn’t have peace in the Middle East, because the Arab countries could have never done that. They were very, very afraid of Iran.”

The president said Iran was “gonna have a nuclear weapon within one month,” and that “they’re not gonna have it anymore.”

Trump indicated that if Iran is restarting its nuclear program, “we’re gonna send them right back and do their job again.”

He explained that the regime is trying to start a new nuclear site in a different part of the country. “We found out about it,” Trump said. “I said, ‘You do that, we’re gonna do very bad things to you.’”

Trump says Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei should be "very worried" over its nuclear program.



"We wiped out those beautiful B-2 bombers... went in and they hit their target. Every single bomb and obliterated it," he said about June 2025's airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/GThB8SdBGc — Jeff Charles, Asker of Questions🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) February 4, 2026

Iran started new advanced centrifuges at Natanz and plans to build more at Fordow, according to The Associated Press. The regime is enriching uranium at near weapons-grade levels with enough stockpile to create several bombs.

CNN reported that Iran’s government tentatively agreed to negotiations in Oman.

In June 2025, the U.S. launched “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which included several airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites. Seven B-2 bombers dropped 14 bunker-buster bombs, along with Tomahawk missiles from submarines.

Meanwhile, the unrest in Iran has not stopped — despite the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters. The demonstrations began as an indictment of the government’s mishandling of its economy and the soaring inflation rates that followed.

A big turnout for the burial ceremony of one of the fallen heroes of the Iranian revolution in Dezful, Khuzestan province.



All of Iran wants one thing: revenge pic.twitter.com/rDDhfKpRbQ — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_football) February 4, 2026

GRAPHIC: Anyone wondering why there has not been ONE protest by the leftist protesters in the United States as thousands of innocent college students have been brutally murdered in Iran as they fight against the oppressive Islamic regime.



https://t.co/vZIl85sybG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 4, 2026

Advertisement

However, it quickly morphed into a wholesale effort to oust the radical Islamic regime, which has ruled the nation with an iron fist since 1979. Trump repeatedly threatened the regime, calling Khamenei a “sick man” who must stop “the killing of people.” He suggested that the U.S. might use its military to intervene if the regime continues slaughtering protesters.

UPDATE: Not long after Trump's threat, Iran says they're willing to talk.

Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday.



I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.