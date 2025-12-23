Russell Brand Faces Two New Sexual Assault Charges

Actor and comedian Russell Brand is facing two more charges related to sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced new allegations against Brand in a Tuesday press release.

Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Today the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised two further charges of rape and sexual assault against Russell Brand. "Mr Brand is already charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault in relation to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women. “These new charges relate to separate reports of non-recent offences in 2009, involving two additional women. "These additional charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring these additional charges to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue further criminal proceedings.

Brand was already facing five charges of rape and sexual assault.

From the BBC:

In a new statement, the police force said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised an additional charge of rape and a charge of sexual assault relating to two further women. The broadcaster, comedian and actor previously pleaded not guilty to five charges including two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault in relation to four women. Mr Brand, 50, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 January 2026 in relation to the two new charges. Detectives began investigating allegations into Mr Brand which came to light following reporting from the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023. The new rape charge is alleged to have taken place between 7 Feb 2009 and 1 March 2009 and relates to one woman, while the new count of sexual assault is alleged to have taken place between 31 August 2009 and 1 December 2009 and relates to a separate woman. A trial is set to take place at Southwark Crown Court on 16 June 2026 for the five original charges which allegedly took place on dates spanning between 1999 and 2005 in central London and Bournemouth.

These charges are in addition to two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of oral rape. pic.twitter.com/bxtHsZNmzs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 23, 2025

The original allegations came from four women who claimed he raped, sexually assaulted, or emotionally abused them between 2006 and 2013 when he was a well-known actor.

One woman alleged that he started a sexual relationship with her when she was 16. Another said he assaulted her in his Los Angeles home. Others described a pattern of predatory behavior, including unwanted sexual advances and incidents in whicch he allegedly exposed himself at work.

Brand has plead not guilty to these charges and has been denying them ever since they surfaced years ago.

