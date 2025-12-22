Lawmakers Seek Inherent Contempt Charges Against Pam Bondi
Tipsheet

DHS Just Made Self-Deportation More Attractive for the Christmas Season

Jeff Charles
December 22, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is offering a special holiday stipend for illegal immigrants who are willing to leave the country voluntarily.

The agency will offer $3,000 for illegal immigrants to self-deport through the CBP One app.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Noem said, “it’s home for the holidays season, so not only are we returning those kiddos back to their families that Biden lost, we also are saying that if you voluntarily want to go home now to your country, if you’re in this United States of America illegally, we will give you $3,000 to go home.”

“And that includes people that have not been detained, maybe have interacted with us, are detained and don't have criminal charges against them,” Noem continued. “Raise your hand. We'll help you get home. We'll facilitate it, and you might get the chance to come back to this country the right way someday.”

Those who are arrested, detained, and deported will “never get the chance to come back,” the secretary said.

DHS issued a statement further explaining the offer.

Illegal aliens who sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year will receive a $3,000 stipend in addition to a free flight home. Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country.  

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”  

Self-deportation through the CBP Home app is the best gift that an illegal alien can give themselves and their families this holiday season. It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home. 

Those illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States.

DHS rolled out its CBP Home self-deportation program in May, offering a $1,000 “travel stipend” to be paid after the individual had returned to their home country. The administration argues that this is a more cost effective way of decreasing illegal immigration.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) noted that the average cost of arresting, detaining, and removing an illegal immigrant is about $17,000.

