Airport Checkpoints Are About to Get a Lot More Complicated Because of This Program

Those who travel by airline might soon face a fee if they do not have a REAL ID.

Travelers without a REAL ID might pay a $45 fee to use air travel, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

From The Hill:

Weeks after proposing a rule that could charge those trying to fly without a REAL ID a fee, the Transportation Security Administration says the same flyers can pay more than double for “a modernized alternative identity verification system.” Last month, the TSA submitted a proposal that said it was launching a “modernized” program to give those without a REAL ID-compliant form of identification “access to the sterile area of an airport” for a little under $20. On Monday, the TSA announced it “will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, TSA Confirm.ID.” The $45 fee would allow the traveler to use TSA Confirm.ID for 10 days. “This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer,” Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl said in Monday’s press release. The new system is expected to be available at TSA checkpoints starting on February 1. According to TSA, if you arrive at the security checkpoint without a REAL ID-compliant form of ID, or an otherwise accepted piece of identification, you “will be referred to the optional TSA Confirm.ID process” before entering the security line.

Travelers going through airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID or passport will face a $45 fee starting Feb. 1, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.



Read more: https://t.co/f141xebiie pic.twitter.com/mBfUwn0wwo — ABC News (@ABC) December 1, 2025

REAL ID has been a controversial issue since it was announced earlier this year that flyers would be required to have one to travel by air. Proponents argue that having uniform ID standards would reduce the risk of fake IDs and protect travelers from terrorists or criminals using these false IDs from boarding flights.

Supporters argue that a more centralized ID system ensures greater security. They also note that people can still fly using other documents, such as a passport, military ID, or other TSA-approved documents.

The TSA announced earlier this year that 81 percent of air travelers already possess a REAL ID. A spokesperson told The Hill that those without proper ID will “receive a warning” and “may be directed to a separate area” for additional screening.

Many travelers may not even realize they already have a REAL ID if they have an updated driver's license.

Detractors contend that REAL ID essentially creates a de facto national ID system by connecting state DMV databases into a broader national information-sharing network that federal agencies can easily access.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) argued that the database “would invite government snooping and be a goldmine for identity thieves” and also mandates “that all driver’s licenses and ID cards have an unencrypted ‘machine-readable zone’ that would contain personal information on Americans that could be easily ‘skimmed’ by anybody with a barcode reader.”

Critics also insist that the new ID would allow the government to track people’s travel patterns.

The organization further pointed out that implementing the system “would cost billions of dollars to implement,” as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimated initially that the law would cost $23.1 billion.

Travelers without REAL ID—especially infrequent flyers—are reacting with annoyance and distrust, seeing the rules as one more federal hoop and fee to navigate at the DMV and at the airport. The newer TSA proposal to let people without compliant ID pay a fee and use a biometric kiosk for identity verification is being blasted as turning a government‑created problem into a revenue stream and expanding biometric surveillance at airports.

This program presents obvious risks and consequences — especially regarding privacy. What is being touted as a convenience for travelers could easily lead to all forms of government abuse — especially since the government is making it harder for those who opt out of the program.

We have already seen numerous examples of how federal agencies abuse programs to unlawfully spy on American citizens. The FISA debacle, in which the FBI was found to have surveilled over 100,000 Americans without warrants, presents a clear illustration showing why these programs will cause more harm than good.

