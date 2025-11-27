Trump Slams New York Times for 'Hit Piece' Claiming He Losing His Energy

President Donald Trump took aim at The New York Times on Wednesday over a “hit piece” the news outlet published speculating about his health.

The piece, written by reporter Katie Rogers, reads like yet another left-wing attempt to insinuate that Trump’s age could be impeding his ability to perform as president. It’s quite ironic given that these same outlets all but completely ignored former President Joe Biden’s apparent cognitive and physical problems until after it was clear he was not seeking a second term.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that “The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again.”

“I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot. I won our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout,” Trump wrote. “I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before.”

The president savaged the Biden administration for having “the Highest Inflation in history” and said he has “already brought that down to normal, and prices, including groceries, are coming down.”

To do this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap “RAG” is truly an “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.” The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out. Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up.

Rogers’ piece notes that Trump is “the oldest person to be elected to the presidency” and that “he is aging.”

With headline-grabbing posts on social media, combative interactions with reporters and speeches full of partisan red meat, Mr. Trump can project round-the-clock energy, virility and physical stamina. Now at the end of his eighth decade, Mr. Trump and the people around him still talk about him as if he is the Energizer Bunny of presidential politics. The reality is more complicated: Mr. Trump, 79, is the oldest person to be elected to the presidency, and he is aging. To pre-empt any criticism about his age, he often compares himself to President Joseph R. Biden Jr., who at 82 was the oldest person to hold the office, and whose aides took measures to shield his growing frailty from the public, including by tightly managing his appearances. Mr. Trump has hung a photo of an autopen in a space where Mr. Biden’s portrait would otherwise be, and disparages his predecessor’s physicality often. “He sleeps all the time — during the day, during the night, on the beach,” Mr. Trump said about Mr. Biden last week, adding: “I’m not a sleeper.”

Rogers further notes that “Americans see Mr. Trump less than they used to” and that he has had “fewer public events on his schedule and is traveling domestically much less than he did by this point during his first year in office.”

Advertisement

The reporter further pointed out that Trump “keeps a shorter public schedule than he used to” and that “Most of his public appearances fall between noon and 5 p.m., on average.”

And when he is in public, occasionally, his battery shows signs of wear. During an Oval Office event that began around noon on Nov. 6, Mr. Trump sat behind his desk for about 20 minutes as executives standing around him talked about weight-loss drugs.

At one point, Mr. Trump’s eyelids drooped until his eyes were almost closed, and he appeared to doze on and off for several seconds. At another point, he opened his eyes and looked toward a line of journalists watching him. He stood up only after a guest who was standing near him fainted and collapsed.

The bruises on Trump’s hand, which many on the left have been fixated on, also make an appearance in the article. Rogers notes that he “applies makeup to a bruise on the back of his right hand, adding speculation about a medical condition that his physician and aides say is caused by taking aspirin and shaking so many hands.”

The article continues in this vein in a desperate attempt to use the same attacks against Trump that Republicans (rightly) made against Biden.

I have no idea why they are still going with this line of attack. Yes, Trump is almost 80 years old. Expecting him to behave like a spring chicken is silly.

Advertisement

But even further, Trump demonstrates none of the obvious issues Biden had. He’s not randomly walking off the stage during speeches or press conferences. He doesn’t rely on flash cards to remember journalists’ names. He doesn’t fall up and down stairs. He can even get through an entire speech without making a gaffe.

The comparison is absurd — as is the fact that the media is all of a sudden concerned about the president’s health when he happens to have an “R” next to his name.