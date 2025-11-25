This Woman Completely Humiliated Eric Swalwell With One Question

Singer Tish Hyman gave Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Congressman Eric Swalwell a headache after forcing him to indicate his position on having men in women’s spaces.

Hyman gained headlines recently after footage showed her at a Gold’s Gym speaking out after being harassed by a trans-identified man in the women’s locker room. The footage went viral and garnered even more attention after it was revealed that the man had been arrested for physically assaulting his wife.

The interaction between Hyman and Swalwell occurred at one of his campaign stops. Hyman introduced herself and told Swalwell she had “been harassed, verbally, and assaulted multiple times by men in the women’s locker room in Gold's Gym in LA.”

She told the candidate about how she lost her membership after speaking out about the male, who “turned out to be a convicted domestic abuser who broke his wife’s jaw so badly she needs to have surgery.”

“You’re on the record saying that men being in the women’s locker rooms in sports is quote, ‘not a thing,’” she said. “Given what’s happening on the ground in California, will you now acknowledge that it is, in fact, a thing?”

“What would you do to protect women in California from men, including being convicted of violence against women who can self-identfy into any female space under the current law?” she asked.

Swalwell responded by telling Hyman about his career as a prosecutor in Oklahoma. “Where justice was warranted and mercy was warranted, I showed it.”

“I will not be a governor that tolerates violence against women in our state, period,” he continued. “That’s not going to happen. Now, as it relates to the issue of trans kids, particularly in sports, sure I’m going to say harassment, yeah that’s wrong.”

Hyman pressed him to answer the question she asked. “Answer straight. Are you against men in women’s locker rooms and sports? That’s all you need to answer,” she said.

“I'm going to protect women. I did as a prosecutor. I will protect—no woman should be harassed in any locker. I'm telling you, no woman should be harassed in a locker room. That's a crime,” he stammered. “I don’t want men harassing you in a women’s locker room. That should not happen.”

Hyman, who seemed to realize Swalwell wasn’t going to give a straight answer to the question, stood up and said, “It’s happening all over Ameria.”

She added: “There are 45 men in women’s prisons right now, raping them, picking them out like chickens. But trans men are not women, and they’re raping women. I don’t care if you’re on the Democrat side or the Republican side. We need to be on the women’s side, people. It’s happening to our girls, it’s happening to our women, and I’m here to let everyone know that it’s happening.”

Sat down with Congressman Eric Swalwell to ask the tough questions about women’s safety. If he’s running for governor, we need to ensure our next California leader prioritizes women’s safety alongside every other critical issue. No single concern should overshadow the rest—this… pic.twitter.com/pmc9Fxspkm — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 24, 2025

Hyman posted a video on X on November 2 showing her confronting the trans-identified male. Another man can be seen yelling at the interloper.

Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a bitch. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today. pic.twitter.com/TlpCNCF8SW — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 3, 2025

Many users on X praised her for standing up for women. She later told her audience that Gold’s Gym revoked her membership. Many called out the company for allowing this to happen.

In a post on Instagram, Hyman told readers that “multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!”