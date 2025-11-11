Jasmine Crockett Claims Controversy Over Jay Jones' Text Messages Was a 'Distraction'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) had a lot to say when asked about Virginia’s new attorney general’s text message scandal.

Of course, none of it had anything to do with Jones’ text messages in which he fantasized about the violent deaths of a Republican politician and his children.

During an interview on Roland Martin’s Unfiltered show, she discussed how Democrats are responding to those pointing out their scandals.

“What the Republicans have been effective at doing is they love to throw a bomb, right? Usually, the Democrats will scurry and go ahead and spread the news about the bomb, right?” Crockett said. “I am so appreciative of our party because they are like, ‘You know what? We're not falling for that anymore.’ Hopefully, we can keep up this energy.”

Crockett continued, “If you remember, there were a lot of people saying that Jay Jones was not going to pull off the attorney general position in Virginia. There were Democrats saying, Oh, my God, he this terrible text message. He needs to resign and not run, and we not have anybody.”

Martin interjected, “Oh, 10 years ago, he would have been forced to resign. He would have been forced to drop out of the campaign.”

Crockett agreed, “Listen, there were still Democrats that were talking about it. My deal was, say what you got to say, denounce what he did. But in this moment, do you trust this Republican attorney general to stand up when it is the state legislature that decides that they need to fight fire with fire and give us more seats out of Virginia to go to the US House because they're trying to balance out this power struggle that Trump is on?”

The lawmaker further argued that one “can have whatever issues you have with him,” but “you got to make sure you’re looking out for you.”

She continued, saying, “it seems like people did not get caught up in the distractions,” and that “there’s no way that the Republicans get to point fingers while we have the most corrupt president ever in the history of this country sitting on his wannabe throne.”

Jasmine Crockett on Jay Jones: “I am so appreciative of our party because they are kind of like you know what, we not falling for that anymore. At the end of the day you’ve got to put your mask on first. I just appreciated that the Democrats got rid of the purity test. I was very… pic.twitter.com/Y9SmqiC8SA — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 8, 2025

Jones came under fire during the campaign when text messages he sent in 2022 surfaced. He suggested that then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert deserved “two bullets to the head” and suggested he was similar to dictators like Hitler and Pol Pot. He further stated that Gilbert and his wife were “breeding little fascists” indicated they need to experience losing their children to violence to prompt them to change their policy positions.

Nevertheless, he still won the election — barely.

Crockett’s comments represent the latest in a long line of hypocrisy this lawmaker has shown. Had Jones been a Republican candidate who fantasized about the violent death of a political opponent, she would be apoplectic, demanding that he leave the race.

But this is where we are now in American politics. Politicians can wish death on their enemies without having to deal with political repercussions — just as Martin pointed out.

