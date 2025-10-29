Hell Has Frozen Over: Did Bill Gates Just Agree With Us on Climate...
The Ultimate Townhall Media Experience Has Arrived
Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown
Progressive Podcaster Goes on Unhinged Tirade Against Establishment Democrats and Charlie...
Jake Tapper Hammers Rep. Melanie Stansbury Over Her Party's Refusal to End the...
Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf Endorses Ted Cruz's Stop FUNDERs Act
Zohran Mamdani Is a Trial Balloon for the Democratic Socialists' Planned Takeover of...
Michael Shellenberger Sounds the Alarm: Leftists Are Pushing for Global Speech Censorship
Newsom Brutally Fact-Checked Over Latest Anti-Trump Sales Pitch
Schumer Shutdown: John Fetterman Blasts His Fellow Democrats for 'Playing Chicken' With SN...
Why Trump MUST Win on Rare Earths!
VIP
SAF Wants SCOTUS to Accept Case on Gun Sales Ban for Adults Under...
SNAP Users Erupt on TikTok — Promise Looting Sprees If Food Stamps Are...
Israel Resumes Adherence to Trump-Brokered Ceasefire — Hours After Deadly Strikes in Gaza
Tipsheet

This Democrat Candidate's Excuse for Having a Nazi Tattoo Isn't Going to Help

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 29, 2025 11:45 AM
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is still trying to get away from his Nazi tattoo controversy.

If this appearance on MSNBC is the best he can do, then his prospects for getting elected are about as good as Wile E. Coyote actually catching the roadrunner. Host Jen Psaki brought up the issue, bringing up the fact that Platner had the tattoo for 20 years.

Advertisement

“I did not expect the tattoo issue,” Platner began. “I’ve had it for 20 years, passed multiple security clearances, and been photographed shirtless many times, and it never came up. I’ve spent my life hating Nazis, so that accusation was unexpected.”

The candidate explained that he expected people to pore over his internet history, but was taken by surprise with the tattoo fiasco.

Psaki noted that there has been a “discrepancy” related to when Platner knew his tattoo was tied to the Nazis. “An anonymous source suggested you knew a couple of years ago, and your former political director said this summer,” she said. “When did you recognize it as a problematic symbol, and how did that come to light.”

Platner noted that The New York Times contacted his team weeks ago asking him if he “had a tattoo with Nazi ovetones.”

“I’ve had it for ages and it had never come up, but when we looked at what they sent, it was a stylized skull and crossbones that looked quite similar to what they were concerned about,” the candidate continued. “Stylized skull-and-crossbones imagery is popular with military units, but I don’t want anything on my body that could make people think I share an ideology that is completely antithetical to my politics, so I was happy to get it covered.”

Recommended

Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JEN PSAKI MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

He said he got the tattoo covered up days after the controversy erupted. 

Psaki brought up Platner’s former political director who claimed the candidate knew in the summer that his tattoo was Nazi-affiliated. “That is not truee,” the candidate countered. “She also wasn’t involved with the campaign in the summer, so that claim is not accurate.”

Despite his protestations, it appears Maine’s voters aren’t buying what he’s selling. In late October, Platner had a commanding 58 to 24 percent lead over former Gov. Janet Mills, according to a University of New Hampshire survey

However, a SoCal Strategies poll taken after tattoogate showed Mills leading Platner 41 to 36 percent. The gap widened to 59 to 29 percent when respondents were informed about the tattoo.

Is it possible that Platner didn’t know he had a Nazi tattoo? Sure. I didn’t know that image was affiliated with fascism either. People do all kinds of stupid things when they are young. It is not very likely that he’s a Nazi.

Advertisement

But, leftists have created an environment in which anyone who might make such a mistake should be labeled a Nazi and cast out of decent society — unless they happened to be a Democrat. When Elon Musk made a gesture at a speaking event, they pounced on the opportunity to pretend he was hailing Hitler. There is no longer any room for the benefit of the doubt. 

Since folks on the left decided political expediency should trump rationality, they must also lie in the bed they made.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
SNAP Users Erupt on TikTok — Promise Looting Sprees If Food Stamps Are Cut Off Dmitri Bolt
Newsom Brutally Fact-Checked Over Latest Anti-Trump Sales Pitch Amy Curtis
Progressive Podcaster Goes on Unhinged Tirade Against Establishment Democrats and Charlie Kirk Jeff Charles
Michael Shellenberger Sounds the Alarm: Leftists Are Pushing for Global Speech Censorship Amy Curtis
How One Secret Service Officer Vented Following the Cocainegate Fiasco at the Biden White House Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrats Signal That It's Time to Wave the White Flag on Schumer Shutdown Jeff Charles
Advertisement